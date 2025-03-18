'A death sentence': Freed hostages reject Israeli return to war in Gaza

Israelis freed from Hamas captivity expressed on Tuesday their feelings of distress and fear for the remaining hostages as Israel returned to fighting in Gaza, launching Operation Strength and Sword.

Eliya Cohen, released in the recent hostage deal, called the return to fighting a "death sentence" for the hostages.

"I'm sorry, my brothers," he said to hostages Alon Ohel and Elkana Bohbot on Instagram.

Romi Gonen: I am begging, let's keep fighting for the hostages

"My heart broke this morning," freed hostage Romi Gonen said on Instagram.

"I won't forget the moment in captivity when I heard the booms and understood that the deal was blown up and that I wouldn't be back soon."

"I am begging, Am Yisrael, we need to keep fighting for them."

She called on the government to "bring them out," saying it is "the most urgent thing. They are out of time."

Karina Ariev: Cries of my brothers who are still in hell are echoing in my ears

Freed hostage Karina Ariev also took to Instagram to share her feelings about the return to fighting, saying that she feels helplessness, fear, and pain.

"I don't know what the right thing to do is, but I do know for sure that the cries of my brothers who are still in hell are echoing in my ears."

"I can see their frightened and helpless look in front of my eyes. I feel that I am still there. My heart is broken and crushed."

She called on Israelis not to forget the hostages, to pray for their safety and return and the safety of the soldiers fighting.

Liri Albag: Gaza hostages are being forgotten again

Freed hostage Liri Albag took to Instagram to share her feelings about the return to fighting, saying that the captives still held "are being forgotten again."

"Their fates are being played with again. Their lives are being risked instead of saved again," she said on Instagram.

"I am writing to you as someone who was there, as someone who knew them - who heard their voices and saw their gaze and understood exactly what the meaning is of being left behind."

"We can't continue on while they are wasting away in hell," she added.

"So many things are running in my head, and I don't know how to get it out, but mainly my heart is broken, crushed, and disappointed," said freed hostage Emily Damari, whose friends are still held captive, on Instagram.

"Gali [Berman], Ziv [Berman], and the rest of the hostages, we will continue to fight for you non-stop and do everything so that you will come back to us," she added.