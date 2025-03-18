Artist Orel Levy fuses surfing, spirituality, and art in a unique visual journey

For Orel Levy, art transcends mere expression; it bridges light and darkness, faith and science, and individuality and collective identity. As a multidisciplinary artist, surfer, and boxer, Levy has devoted his career to guiding people in uncovering their inner light through his conceptual art initiative, Light DCS.

His surfboard-inspired designs blend Judaism, science, and culture themes, garnering international acclaim through exhibitions in various locations, including Paris, the Hamptons, and Tel Aviv. “I aim to make viewers understand their vocations through my art so they can become the true creators of their lives,” Levy explains. Lavy at his exhibition in Paris:

Light DCS invites audiences on a journey of self-discovery by incorporating deep philosophical and spiritual meanings into the visuals. Levy’s selection of surfboards as his primary medium symbolizes his profound bond with surfing. Although some of these boards are functional for the sport, he predominantly showcases them as decorative artworks.

The surfboard's shape holds special significance. Its upward curve reaches toward the sky, symbolizing a spiritual link and divine direction. This imagery is connected to the opening verse of the Torah, which asserts that God created the heavens before the earth, emphasizing the notion of a higher purpose leading our existence.

Through his work, Levy hopes to transcend stereotypes surrounding Judaism. “Judaism isn’t just about the stereotypical image of the white beard and tzitzit, but that’s how it’s perceived, and people try to fit it into a box. I feel a mission to show Judaism beyond the stereotypes.” Levy partnered with leading surfboard brands in California. (Credit: Courtesy)

From Israel to the World

Levy’s artistic journey has spanned the globe. He pursued personal and creative growth after his tenure at Galei Tzahal, Israel’s army radio. “After my discharge, I spent a year alone in El Salvador—I surfed and realized my little dream,” he remembers. Since then, he has established an international reputation, partnering with leading surfboard brands in California and exhibiting his art in prestigious gallery spaces.

His project Light DCS is expanding across Europe and the U.S. “I have a factory, a studio, where I trained a team in California to help produce the orders I receive. From there, a shipping team handles distribution,” he says. Despite his global expansion, Levy maintains a strong foundation in Israel, where his work is showcased today at "corridor contemporary" in Neve Tzedek, continuously finding ways to integrate his heritage into his work.

At the core of Light DCS is Levy’s belief in the interplay between logic and spirituality. “Every piece of my art must have a Jewish symbol and be based on a logical Jewish perspective,” he says. His works often feature biblical references, scientific concepts, and cultural narratives, each surfboard telling a unique story. “Each one is completely different, whether inspired by a biblical verse or a scientific principle.”

Yet, Levy is no stranger to criticism. "Many rabbis have also criticized me, saying that I don't create art that properly represents Judaism. But I don't blame them—I take it as a lesson," he acknowledges. He embraces the idea that Jewish interpretation varies, saying, "There are mitzvot I observe that even great rabbis don't, and on the other hand (laughs), my whole body is covered in tattoos."

Ultimately, Levy sees his work as a form of personal and collective enlightenment. “I believe that every person is a unique world, a child of God, facing their struggles,” he says. We need to tell our story and spread our light.” His project Light DCS is built on the idea that reflecting on visual narratives can reshape perspectives and find purpose.

Levy sums up his mission with a quote from Psalms 96:3: ‘Declare His glory among the nations, His wonders among all peoples.’ “This is the message. We need to tell our story and spread our light,” he asserts. Through Light DCS, Levy persistently tests artistic norms, blending spirituality with modern aesthetics. Beyond mere art, his surfboards act as conduits for introspection, faith, and transformation, leading viewers to their personal insights.

