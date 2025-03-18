IDF delivers swift blow: 80 Gaza targets destroyed in 10 minutes

The air force struck 80 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in approximately 10 minutes from 2:10-2:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In fact, most of the targets were hit in the first two minutes.

Throughout the day there were other waves of attacks.

IDF sources said that this stage of the operation is still unfolding gradually in terms of how much or how little the military escalates either with more air strikes or different options for a ground invasion.

Part of the purpose of the operation was to prevent Hamas from rehabilitating its fuller scale military capabilities and structure as well as to block future potential Hamas plans to penetrate into Israel. Smoke rises in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Gaza City, northern Gaza, March 18, 2025 (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The navy was also involved in aspects of the latest attacks on Hamas.

Who was targeted?

Hamas military chief Mohammed Sinwar, the brother of Yahya Sinwar, was not a target of the operation, though at least four other senior Hamas officials were killed, and possibly at least two more.

Also, IDF sources said that Mohammed Sinwar could become a target, though it was unclear how the IDF would accomplish that if he is surrounded by hostage-human shields.

The IDF said that it has strong intelligence for avoiding mistakenly striking hostages, but recognized that this intelligence is not perfect and that it has made mistakes on this issue during the war.

IDF sources told the Jerusalem Post that though they do not yet know what the real numbers are regarding how many Palestinian civilians have been killed or injured during the attacks as opposed to Hamas terrorists, that it is fair to assume that Hamas is exaggerating the numbers as it has in the past. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, IDF sources did not indicate that the military would be rushing to clarify the issue, given that there is greater support and less pressure on Israel from the US than at any prior pointin the war given that the Trump administration has replaced the Biden administration.