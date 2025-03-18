'We are entering a centuries-long War of Independence,' retired IDF general says

Retired Maj.-Gen. Gershon Hacohen, a former senior commander in the Israel Defense Forces, discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar at the 2025 Economic Conference hosted by Maariv and Walla in Tel Aviv. Hacohen represented the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) at the conference.

"I agree with Israel’s founding prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, regarding the original concept of mamlachtiyut, which translates to statesmanship or national responsibility," Hacohen said.

"It originally referred to clear expectations for Israeli leaders and officials regarding sovereign decision-making. For example, when settlements were evacuated, I opposed the policy itself but recognized the importance of the sovereign authority it represented. At the time, I told journalist Ari Shavit this decision exemplified the Israeli government's legitimate right to exercise sovereignty. My primary concern is ensuring that the government can act independently, without excessive interference from judicial authorities."

Unnecessary dismissal?

Addressing Netanyahu’s dismissal of Bar, Hacohen explained, "If a Shin Bet chief’s personal worldview conflicts with discreet loyalty toward the prime minister, it's appropriate that they part ways. Ronen Bar emphasizes maintaining Shin Bet independence, but there's concern about unelected officials imposing their vision of democracy on elected leaders. Ben-Gurion crafted a unique governmental structure suited specifically to Israel's realities, and returning to those principles would benefit the country." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel Prize ceremony in Jerusalem, on Israel's Independence Day, on April 26, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/POOL)

Regarding Israel’s broader security challenges, Hacohen emphasized, "Israel is entering a centuries-long War of Independence. Our adversaries are motivated by deep religious ideologies uniting various factions within the Islamic world—including groups influenced by Ankara and Cairo. Jerusalem remains central to their objectives. The fundamental issue is that Israel’s very existence challenges radical Islamist beliefs. Future Israeli generations will inevitably confront threats similar to Hamas or comparable groups. Recognizing this reality is critical."

"Peace," he continued, "is essentially a temporary pause between conflicts. Europe itself isn't immune to this reality. Israel must also tackle internal inequalities by better supporting those who actively serve the nation. Prioritizing affordable housing and benefits for reservists and military personnel is essential to foster equality and maintain the commitment of those who defend our country."