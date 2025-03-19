Hamas calls for global siege on US, Israeli embassies, Iran reveals

Hamas has called for “mass demonstrations and a global siege on Israeli and American embassies around the globe,” according to Iran’s state media Press TV. The report on March 18 said this was “in response to the Israeli regime’s resuming its US-backed war of genocide against the Palestinian territory.”

Hamas has faced renewed Israeli airstrikes in the last two days. It has not been able to carry out much of a response so far. It doesn’t appear to have much of a rocket arsenal left. Its lack of response could reflect its lack of an arsenal in Gaza, or it could mean it is concerned about provoking further Israeli action. Hamas likely finds it easier to encourage attacks on Israel and the US abroad. It can then deny responsibility for these attacks.

Hamas has sought since October 7 to try to create a worldwide campaign against Israel. Hamas backers have mobilized on campuses in the West, ripped down posters of hostages, and attacked Jews. Iranian-backed proxies have also carried out attacks in the region.

An Israeli tank manoeuvres on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza (credit: REUTERS)

IDF strikes in Gaza

For instance, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq attacked US forces after October 7 and also killed three Americans in Jordan. Hamas is now seeking “immediate pressure on both the [Israeli] regime and its key ally, the United States, to halt the ongoing military onslaught.”

Hamas said that “the fascist occupation government has resumed its barbaric aggression and genocide war against our people in Gaza, violating all human norms, values, and divine laws during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Hamas had been seeking a Ramadan ceasefire and hoped that it could stall talks with Israel throughout March while not releasing hostages. Israel gave Hamas two weeks of this ceasefire without anything in return before resuming airstrikes.

Hamas wants to try to mobilize activists abroad now to put pressure on the US and Israel. “The statement also encouraged demonstrators to raise Palestinian flags and mobilize resources in support of what it underlined was the legitimate rights of Palestinians to freedom, independence, and an end to a simultaneous stifling blockade that the regime was enforcing against the coastal sliver,” Press TV said.

Iran’s state media IRNA said that in New York, “thousands of people have taken to the streets of Manhattan, New York City, protesting against the renewed Israeli air campaign against Gaza and the United States’ support for it.” This appears to be part of the Hamas global campaign. “Protesters on Tuesday marched through Times Square while holding up signs and chanting slogans against the war and in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” IRNA claimed.