Knesset to confirm Ben-Gvir’s reappointment, defying attorney-general's directive

The Knesset is set to approve the return of MK Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party to the governing coalition, and the reappointment of Ben-Gvir as National Security Ministry. The Knesset will also approve Ben-Gvir’s fellow party members, Yizhak Wasserlauf and Amichai Eliyahu, as Negev and Galilee Minister and Heritage Minister, respectively.

The Knesset approval is the final stage after the government approved their reappointment in a government meeting on Tuesday evening.

The government ignored the directive of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Ben-Gvir could not be reappointed to the position due to an ongoing High Court petition against his conduct, which allegedly included illegal involvement in operational matters.

Israeli attorney general Gali Baharav Miara attends the swearing in ceremony of Justice Isaac Amit as president of the Supreme Court, at the president residence in Jerusalem, February 13, 2025. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

High Court refuses injunction

The High Court refused on Tuesday to issue an injunction against the appointment. The court noted that the state’s response on the matter was due in the coming days in any case, ahead of a scheduled hearing on April 7.

One of the petitioners, the NGO “Ima Era” (Hebrew for “Awake Mother”), said in a statement on Wednesday, "We petitioned the Supreme Court about six months ago against Ben Gvir because his conduct exposed our children to danger and to international legal proceedings. Its [the government’s] unanimous approval, without substantive discussion and during wartime, resembles the conduct of dark regimes rather than a democracy. The hearing on the petition will take place on 7.4.25, and we expect the court to do the right thing: to protect our children and the rule of law."