Herzog won't host antisemitism conference opening night amid controversies

President Isaac Herzog will not be hosting European politicians at an opening night event for the Diaspora Ministry's International Conference on Combating Antisemitism amid controversy about the participation of some of the guests and speakers invited by the Israeli government.

After tours of Israel, invited guests were supposed to be hosted at a March 26 evening event at the President's Residence, but instead, a semi-affiliated parallel meeting specifically for Jewish leaders will be held by Herzog.

"The meeting will feature prominent leaders from the Jewish world and include a panel of representatives from Jewish communities worldwide," said a spokesperson for the president.

The March 26-27 conference was intended to gather experts, government officials, civil society groups, Jewish community leaders, and academics in Jerusalem to address the challenges of post-October 7 Massacre antisemitism, but the inclusion of right-wing European politicians such as National Rally president Jordan Bardella and European Parliament Patriots for Europe Group vice president Hermann Tertsch has led to backlash from other participants. Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 25, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Withdrawn participation

The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday night that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) withdrew its participation "In light of some of the recently announced participants at the Israeli government's antisemitism conference."

"[ADL CEO] Jonathan [Greenblatt] decided last week that he would no longer be attending the event, and he notified the Israeli government about the decision after the weekend," said a spokesperson.

UK Chief Rabbi Mirvis, UK politician and antisemitism adviser Lord John Mann, and Goldsmiths University professor David Hirsh announced their withdrawal from the event on Monday. Haaretz reported Friday that French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy and German antisemitism czar Felix Klein had canceled their attendance.

Former Budenstag member Volker Beck said on X Friday that he was withdrawing because he did not find the conference reflected the democratic values that informed the fight against antisemitism.

Knesset Aliyah and Absorption Committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv called on the government to disinvite the controversial guests in a letter on Monday.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.