Israeli Druze community rejects idea of separate state

Nestled in the hills of northern Israel, Maghar is home to a unique mix of Druze, Muslims, and Christians who have coexisted for generations. With a population of approximately 22,000, the town comprises 60% Druze, 20% Muslims, and 20% Christians. The Druze, a historically significant and close-knit community, number around 150,000 in Israel, while larger populations live in Syria and Lebanon. Though scattered across different nations, the Druze maintain a deep unity shaped by their religious beliefs and historical experiences. In Israel, the Druze have integrated into society, serving in the military, government, and various professional fields, balancing their cultural heritage with their national identity.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Since the establishment of Israel, the Druze have played an integral role in the state. Colonel (Res.) Hamada Ganim, a Druze former commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Strip, emphasizes their longstanding service. “From the time of Israel’s establishment, the Druze have been part of the country. We serve and contribute at every level of government, including the army. The Druze have served in the military since the state's founding, taking an active and central role in security and civil affairs. Overall, the Druze are well-integrated within Israel.”

Eyal Ganim, an entrepreneur and former Israeli security officer, sheds light on the community’s sense of identity. “First of all, we are Druze. Despite differences tied to geography and personal perspective, our core remains unchanged. We are Druze by faith, Arab by culture, and Israeli by nationality. We are not interested in our own state; we are committed to our land and will protect it at any cost. That is why serving in the Israeli military is not just an obligation—it is a commitment.” He further highlights the Druze's role as bridge-builders. “Our community always builds bridges, not walls. While the Druze in the Galilee see themselves as Israeli Druze, those in the Golan and other regions feel differently. But we all share a core identity.”

The recent conflicts in Gaza have brought new challenges for Israel’s Druze community. Many serve in the military and have firsthand experience of the conflict. “As Druze, we feel the conflict from both sides,” says Eyal Ganim. “We speak Arabic and are connected to the Arab world, but we are also Israeli citizens and sympathize with the Jewish people. October 7th changed everything—it shattered illusions about security and stability. Despite the wars, people here want peace. I fight because I want to grant peace to this land one day.”

Instability in the Middle East

With Syria in turmoil, discussions about a potential Druze state have resurfaced. While some advocate for an independent Druze homeland, many community leaders remain skeptical. “I don’t think there will be a Druze state,” says Col. (Res.) Hamada Ganim. “The Druze in Syria should stay loyal to their country if it protects them. If not, they must take control of their situation and defend themselves.”

Eyal Ganim echoes this sentiment, explaining how the Druze identity is shaped by the country they live in. “We belong to our respective nations, but Druze unity transcends borders. In Syria, Lebanon, and Israel, we see ourselves as one people. However, politically and geographically, we differ, making it hard to speak for the entire community.” View of trucks transferring humanitarian aid to the Druze in Syria. March 13, 2025. (credit: SIVAN SHACHOR/GPO)

The crisis in Syria has placed the Druze in a precarious position. Rikad Khiraldin, Deputy CEO for Logistics at the National Insurance Institute and former head of the Druze town of Hurfeish, highlights the community’s historical ties to Syria. “The Druze in Syria are Syrians in every way. No one can deny it. Historically, the ones who liberated Syria were the Druze—Sultan Pasha al-Atrash, who led the fight against the French in 1925. But today, Syria is not the same. With the rise of fundamentalist forces, Druze, Alawites, and Christians must protect themselves.”

The massacre of Alawites in Syria has raised fears of similar violence against the Druze. Reports suggest that Israel has offered assistance, but the response within the Druze community has been mixed. Some accept the aid, while others are wary of the political consequences. “I don’t think a Druze state is the answer,” says Khiraldin. “The Druze should not separate from Syria. I hope for long-term stability, but in the meantime, Israel must support them when needed.”

Col. (Res.) Hamada Ganim warns of the deteriorating situation. “Syria is in a dangerous place. The fall of Bashar Assad leaves uncertainty. We’ve seen the horrors in Latakia and Tartus. We hope the same fate does not befall the Druze. Minorities—Druze, Alawites, and Christians—must protect themselves.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Beyond the challenges of conflict, communities in northern Israel continue to coexist. In Migdal, near Maghar and Tiberias, Tannourine Restaurant is a testament to interfaith harmony. Its owner, Hani Hana, reflects on the restaurant’s founding. “My brother and I started this place with our mother 24 years ago. We wanted a space where Jews, Muslims, Druze, and Christians could gather. Today, we see that vision come to life.”

Hana highlights the difficulties Christians face in the region. “In Israel, we have stability, but we struggle for representation. Our numbers are shrinking, and across the Middle East, our existence is threatened.” He believes that political leadership has failed to foster unity. “The Middle East’s struggles are not about people—they’re about politics. Ordinary people want peace. If leaders focused on unity, everything would change. ”

In Migdal, architect Matti Avahalomov is working on a project that embodies the region’s diversity—the transformation of the Migdal Beach Promenade. “The promenade will physically represent coexistence, incorporating Jewish, Christian, and Islamic architectural elements to create a shared cultural space,” he explains.

Avahalomov believes in the power of architecture to unite communities. “People see a divide between Jews and Arabs, Israelis and Palestinians. But coexistence is real. We are building a future that embraces shared history and identity.” He emphasizes the role of public spaces in fostering dialogue. “Architecture is more than just buildings—it is about identity. When we design spaces that bring different communities together, we create opportunities for understanding.”

From Maghar to Tiberias, the voices of Israel’s Druze and Christian communities share a common theme: unity. Despite the conflicts that have defined the region, they have chosen coexistence. Their message is clear—peace is not just an aspiration but a choice.