Defense Minister Israel Katz approves continued military operations in Gaza

Defense Minister Israel Katz conducted a situational assessment on operations in Gaza in which Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Mossad chiefs were not present, according to a statement issued by the minister’s office.

The statement noted that representatives from the two agencies were present at the briefing.

During the assessment, the minister approved the continuation of military operations in Gaza.

According to the ministry, Katz highlighted the importance of continuing the military pressure on Gaza until the hostages are released.

Operation Strength and Sword

In the early hours of Tuesday, the IDF initiated Operation Strength and Sword, which saw the military conduct widespread strikes on the Gaza Strip, ending the ceasefire. Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, March 18, 2025. (credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The IDF has since been carrying out strikes on the Strip, eliminating senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders along with middle-level commanders.

The Jerusalem Post learned that IDF tanks rolled into Netzarim Corridor, which bisects the Gaza Strip into two on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the military announced it had expanded its ground invasion into Beit Lahiya and the coastal areas of northern Gaza.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Jacob Laznik contributed to this report.