How Azerbaijan became one of Israel’s closest Muslim allies

A new Foreign Ministry report highlighted the deepening strategic ties between Israel and Azerbaijan, emphasizing economic cooperation, security collaboration, and Azerbaijan’s exceptional support for its Jewish community.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, “The partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan serves as a unique model of cooperation between a Jewish state and a Muslim-majority country."

Azerbaijan, a Shi’ite Muslim-majority country, has maintained warm and steadily growing relations with Israel, fostering cooperation in energy, trade, and security. Despite regional complexities, the South Caucasus nation has positioned itself as one of Israel’s most significant partners.

Sa’ar emphasized that this alliance, built on shared strategic interests and open dialogue, is expected to deepen further and could serve as a model for other Muslim nations.

The report highlights Azerbaijan's long-standing Jewish community as a key factor in its positive relations with Israel. As one of the world's oldest Jewish communities, Azerbaijani Jews have historically enjoyed full religious freedom and state support.

According to the report, Azerbaijani Jews "have never experienced antisemitism" - a statement that underscores the country’s unique stance on religious tolerance. In the city of Quba, home to the historic "Red Village" - one of the world's only all-Jewish settlements, synagogues and cultural institutions continue to thrive with government protection. Meanwhile, in Israel, a sizable Azerbaijani-origin community of approximately 70,000 people serves as a vital cultural and economic link between the two nations.

Religious freedom

One defining aspect of Israel-Azerbaijan relations is Baku’s proactive approach to religious freedom. Unlike many other Muslim-majority nations, Azerbaijan ensures full freedom of worship for all minorities, including Jews and Christians. It is also the first Muslim-majority country to introduce formal education on antisemitism in its school curriculum, as noted in an IMPACT-SE report.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani government has taken measures to preserve synagogues and churches, reinforcing its commitment to protecting religious heritage.

Beyond cultural and diplomatic ties, Israel and Azerbaijan maintain strong economic relations, particularly in the energy sector. Azerbaijan has long been one of Israel’s key oil suppliers, playing a crucial role in its energy security, particularly amid fluctuating global markets. Economic collaboration extends to other sectors, including agriculture, cybersecurity, space technology, water management, and advanced industry, with Israeli and Azerbaijani companies engaging in joint strategic initiatives. The Israeli Embassy in Baku actively facilitates business connections and investment opportunities.

Diplomatic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan continue to gain momentum. Over the past year, high-level meetings between foreign ministers have taken place, alongside official visits by Israeli ministers to Baku and Azerbaijani officials to Jerusalem. President Isaac Herzog and Israel's Defense Minister also visited Azerbaijan, underscoring the strategic importance of the relationship. The ongoing diplomatic dialogue includes security and innovation partnerships, further solidifying Azerbaijan's role as a stable regional ally for Israel.

However, Azerbaijan’s growing ties with Israel have not gone unnoticed by Tehran. Iranian state media and officials have expressed concerns over Israel’s influence in the South Caucasus, with accusations that Baku enables Israeli intelligence activities near Iran’s northern border. In response, Iran has conducted military drills near Azerbaijan’s frontier, further straining relations between the two neighbors. This geopolitical tension highlights Azerbaijan’s balancing act between its alliance with Israel and managing its relationship with Iran.

Recently, a group of prominent rabbis with diplomatic backgrounds petitioned former US President Donald Trump, advocating for Azerbaijan’s inclusion in the Abraham Accords framework. The initiative was led by Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Rabbi Eli Abadi, a senior rabbi in the UAE and a close associate of Jared Kushner, the chief architect of the accords.

Among the signatories was Rabbi Aryeh Ralbag, head of the Rabbinical Alliance of America and Canada. In their letters, the rabbis stressed a key argument: while Abraham Accords members received US incentives, Azerbaijan—Israel’s most reliable Muslim partner and a key US ally for decades—has not received similar support. Moreover, Azerbaijan remains subject to US sanctions under Section 907, restricting American aid despite its contributions to regional security.

As Azerbaijan remains a crucial partner for both Israel and the United States, efforts to include it in the Abraham Accords—and lift outdated restrictions—are likely to become a focal point in diplomatic discussions. Against the backdrop of evolving regional alliances, the Israel-Azerbaijan partnership stands as proof that shared interests can bridge religious and geopolitical divides.