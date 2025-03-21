Family of Oct. 7 victim Roni Eshel receive personal belongings recovered from Gaza

The family of IDF observer Roni Eshel, who was killed at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, received her personal items recovered by the military from Gaza, her father, Eyal, stated on Thursday.

Eyal described receiving his daughter’s belongings as a “message of hello” on X/Twitter.

The family had received her military beret and several rings, which had been found in two separate locations, Eyal explained to Israel Hayom.

Her beret was found inside the Nahal Oz observation post, burnt and covered in soot, and after they were able to restore it, it was DNA tested and found to have belonged to Roni.

The rings were found in the Zeytun neighborhood in northern Gaza; they had been stolen.

531 ימים אחרי, דפיקה בדלת.נציגי צה״ל נכנסו והגישו לנו היום קופסה ובה הכומתה של רוני ופריטים אישיים נוספים, שלאחר חקירה מקיפה נקבע באופן ברור שהם שייכים לה. שרון ואני עוד מסדירים נשימה מדרישת השלום המוחשית שקיבלנו מרונקי, ניקח כמה ימים כדי לשתף יותר pic.twitter.com/5aawThLZXk — Eyal Eshel (@ESHEL2003) March 20, 2025

“They were apparently found at the same time that Roni's ID and license were found in Gaza, it just took a while for the results to come in and they realized that it was indeed ours,” Eyal told Yisrael Hayom.

“We went through an identification process, a DNA test - and confirmed that the rings did indeed belong to her. It wasn't difficult to identify them, and they appear to be in excellent condition,"

Eyal said the family had not expected to receive the items – nor did they know they existed.

"I know that many of Roni's items were stolen at the time - but today it was a good surprise, thanks to which Roni is much more present."

Who was Roni Eshel?

Sgt. Roni Eshel was a 19-year-old observation soldier who loved pop culture and Taylor Swift. She was presumed missing for over a month until the IDF confirmed she had been murdered during the October 7 massacre.

To commemorate her memory, her loved ones created “Chardonnay Roni,” honoring her love for white wine.

The label of the wine depicts the North Star and the Circle of Life – the necklaces that Roni wore around her neck.

“If you do it with a smile, everything will be easier” was Roni Eshel’s motto.