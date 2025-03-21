Freed hostage Eli Sharabi visits Rebbe’s grave year after brother prayed there for his return

Freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi visited the Ohel (gravesite) of the Lubavitcher Rebbe before testifying at the UN Security Council on Thursday to express his gratitude for surviving Hamas captivity—exactly a year after his brother visited the memorial tomb to pray for his return.

Sharabi was held captive for 491 days after being kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas attacks in 2023. He was released during the recent ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and the terror group and has been open about his experiences of being tortured and struggling to survive in captivity.

Sharabi's visit to the Rebbe's Ohel held personal significance, as his brother, Sharon, had come to the same spot exactly a year before to pray for his brother's release.

“We lost four members of the Sharabi family,” Sharon explained. “I came here [to the Ohel a year ago] to ask for a blessing that we wouldn’t receive a fifth coffin."

"Exactly a year later to the date—Eli came home," Sharon said.

During his visit, Sharabi gave thanks for his survival, prayed for the remaining hostages, and said the Jewish prayer of Kaddish, Chabad said.

Chabad added that this was Sharabi's first visit to a Jewish holy site or synagogue since his release from captivity and that it was his first time saying Kaddish.

During Sharabi's visit to the site, he lit a candle, placed a handwritten letter of thanks, and prayed for the hostages still in Gaza, reading aloud their names, Chabad added.

While Sharabi does not identify as religious, in the past, he has spoken about how faith helped him endure and survive captivity.

"I came from the darkest place in the world — 50 meters underground," he said, referring to the tunnels in which he was held by the terror group.

“What gave me strength was saying [the Jewish prayer] Shema Yisrael every morning. Every Friday night, we tried to make Kiddush. We didn’t have wine, so we used water."

"It was the faith that kept us alive," he added.

Testimony at the UN

Sharabi’s visit to the Rebbe’s grave came just before after his powerful address to the United Nations Security Council.

According to The Jerusalem Post’s report on Tuesday, Sharabi detailed his 491 days of captivity in a Hamas tunnel, describing harrowing conditions and psychological torment.

His testimony at the UN included emotional pleas on behalf of those still in captivity and a call to the international community to demand their release and to recognize the atrocities committed on October 7.

Sharabi also explained how only after his release did he learn the full extent of the tragedy, which was that his wife and two daughters were killed on October 7.

His brother Yossi and nephew Noam were also killed, and their bodies currently remain in Gaza.

Sharabi's testimony

Sharabi recounted his testimony story after his release in February on Channel 12's "Uvda" program.

He emphasized during that interview that it was important for him to be transparent about his experiences, saying, “If there’s one thing I’ve been saying to everyone from the start—family, medical staff, friends—it’s this: Don’t walk on eggshells around me."

Recounting what he endured, he said, “You’re 50 meters underground. The sanitary conditions are simply terrible. You shower once a month with a bottle of water, maybe half a bucket of cold water. The chains on my legs never left me from the day I arrived in Gaza until the last day. Some people were shackled only part of the time—I was chained for a year and four months, with thick, heavy locks that tore into my flesh."

However, during the interview, Sharabi also expressed that he held no resentment toward his situation and instead felt lucky to have survived.

"I'm not angry. I’m lucky. Lucky that I had [his wife] Leanne for 30 years. Lucky that I had those amazing daughters for so many years. Lucky that they didn’t kill me. Lucky that after 16 months, I was able to come back to my family. I’m lucky.” Sharabi said.

Overcoming adversity through unity

Sharabi’s visit to the Rebbe’s grave also included conversations with Chabad rabbis.

Rabbi Kotlarsky of Chabad said about his conversation with Sharabi that “the unity Eli speaks about—you can see it right here. Since October 7, people from all backgrounds have come to the Ohel to pray for him and for the hostages.”

Each day since the massacre, visitors have come to the Rebbe’s resting place to pray on behalf of the hostages. Sharabi’s visit was, for many, a sign that prayers are being answered.

As he left the site, Sharabi shared a message he said kept him going throughout his captivity and continues to inspire him today, saying, “With the power of faith and unity, we can overcome everything.”