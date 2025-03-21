Jewish Federations, Birthright to expand Israel volunteer efforts

Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and Taglit-Birthright Israel have launched a strategic initiative to send at least 10,000 volunteers to Israel in 2025, supporting the country’s recovery efforts following the October 7 attacks. The partnership aims to mobilize global Jewish communities to contribute hands-on assistance while deepening their connection to Israel.

The initiative builds on past successes by both organizations in facilitating volunteer trips. Birthright Israel sent 8,000 volunteers to Israel in 2024 on one- and two-week trips in collaboration with synagogues, Federations, and community institutions. Meanwhile, Jewish Federations have deployed an additional 1,000 volunteers since August through their Serve Israel platform. Beyond volunteer efforts, JFNA has played a crucial role in Israel’s recovery, raising over $850 million in emergency support since the attacks.

“Jewish Federations are at the forefront of efforts to help Israel rebuild and recover from the terrible events of October 7 and the war that followed,” said Julie Platt, Chair of the Board at JFNA. “Pairing Birthright Israel’s deep expertise in running meaningful educational trips with Jewish Federation communities' deep relationships and partnerships, including over 500 Israeli NGOs that have received emergency support since October 7, will allow us to help Israel rebuild in significant ways through new volunteer experiences.”

Josh Nash, Chair of the Board at Birthright Israel, highlighted how the initiative has grown into a central part of the organization’s mission. “We are thrilled to partner with Jewish Federations of North America to dramatically expand volunteerism in Israel,” he said. “This initiative, which began as a response to our community’s urgent desire to support Israel’s recovery after October 7, has grown into a major pillar of Birthright Israel’s work. We hope to partner with new and existing supporters of the Birthright Israel program to ensure that we can meet the increasing demand for volunteerism in Israel.” Ambassadors participated in a tour of the South with JNF (credit: Bruno Shavit)

Volunteering in Israel

The program is open to Jewish adults aged 18-50, with significant subsidies available to cover costs. Participants from North America will pay $600 for a one-week program, including flights. Plans are also underway to expand the program by raising the age cap and increasing opportunities for participation.

The initiative addresses critical labor shortages in Israel, as tens of thousands of Israelis remain on reserve duty and foreign workers are less available. Organizers emphasize that volunteers play a vital role in strengthening Israel’s economy, food security, and national resilience. Many past participants have described their experiences as transformative, fostering a deeper sense of belonging within the Jewish community.

The program is supported by Mosaic United and Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

The initiative comes at a time when Israel is facing unprecedented challenges in its recovery efforts. Tens of thousands of Israelis remain on reserve duty, creating labor shortages across multiple industries, including agriculture, construction, and essential services. At the same time, the number of foreign workers in Israel has significantly declined, increasing the need for international volunteers to step in and help sustain key sectors.

The Birthright Israel Volunteer program aims to provide immediate relief by placing volunteers in meaningful roles that directly support Israel’s economy and social fabric. Participants will engage in agricultural work, assist in food distribution centers, provide logistical support in various communities, and contribute to rebuilding efforts in areas affected by the conflict.