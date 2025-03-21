President Herzog congratulates WIZ CEO Assaf Rappaport: 'An unimaginable achievement'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog personally congratulated WIZ founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport on Thursday evening for the record-breaking sale of his company to Google for $32 billion.

The president acknowledged the deal as a reflection of Israel’s strong high-tech industry, economy, and resilience, particularly in challenging times.

מכירת חברת @wiz_io לגוגל בעסקה חסרת תקדים היא הישג מדהים הממחיש את הגאונות הישראלית ואת עוצמת ההייטק והכלכלה הישראלית.אמש התקשרתי למייסד והמנכ"ל אסף רפפורט כדי להביע את הערכתי הרבה אליו, כמו גם למשקיעים, ליזמים, למפתחים ולעובדי החברה כולם. גאווה ישראלית! pic.twitter.com/JHdWZ9O89w — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 21, 2025

He expressed pride in the accomplishment and extended his thanks to Rappaport, his team, and all investors, entrepreneurs, and developers involved.

Assaf Rappaport thanked the president and emphasized that the deal represents a significant success for Israeli talent and underscores Google's trust in Israel, especially during difficult periods.

Rappaport also pointed out that the most important focus should be bringing all the hostages home safely, a goal that Herzog fully supported, noting that efforts are ongoing to achieve this.

Moving forward

The CEO of Wiz noted that the sale marks an important step for Israel’s ambition to become a global leader in cybersecurity.

This deal not only represents a key milestone for WIZ but also highlights the impact of Israel's tech industry and the contributions of its entrepreneurs on the global stage.

The partnership between WIZ and Google paves the way for further advancements in cybersecurity, solidifying Israel’s position as a leader in technology and innovation, according to Rappaport.