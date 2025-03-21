President Herzog congratulates WIZ CEO Assaf Rappaport: 'An unimaginable achievement'

The president congratulated Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport on the largest acquisition of an Israeli company, a venture-backed startup, and by Google.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Herzog congratulates WIZ CEO Rapaport (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Herzog congratulates WIZ CEO Rapaport
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog personally congratulated WIZ founder and CEO Assaf Rappaport on Thursday evening for the record-breaking sale of his company to Google for $32 billion.

The president acknowledged the deal as a reflection of Israel’s strong high-tech industry, economy, and resilience, particularly in challenging times.

 

He expressed pride in the accomplishment and extended his thanks to Rappaport, his team, and all investors, entrepreneurs, and developers involved.

Assaf Rappaport thanked the president and emphasized that the deal represents a significant success for Israeli talent and underscores Google’s trust in Israel, especially during difficult periods.

Wiz and Google company logos seen on the smartphone and laptop screens. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Wiz and Google company logos seen on the smartphone and laptop screens. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Rappaport also pointed out that the most important focus should be bringing all the hostages home safely, a goal that Herzog fully supported, noting that efforts are ongoing to achieve this.

Moving forward

The CEO of Wiz noted that the sale marks an important step for Israel’s ambition to become a global leader in cybersecurity.

This deal not only represents a key milestone for WIZ but also highlights the impact of Israel's tech industry and the contributions of its entrepreneurs on the global stage.

The partnership between WIZ and Google paves the way for further advancements in cybersecurity, solidifying Israel’s position as a leader in technology and innovation, according to Rappaport.



Related Tags
start up nation
google
innovation
herzog