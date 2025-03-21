Israel Police investigate four camels found dead in Negev

The camels were found in a state of decomposition with no shell casings at the site, indicating that they were not killed by gun fire.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Four camels were found dead in an open area near Be'er Milka in the Ramat Negev Regional Council (Credit: VIA MAARIV/VIA SECTION27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Four camels were found dead in an open area near Be'er Milka in the Ramat Negev Regional Council, sparking an investigation, the police announced in a statement Friday.

A representative from the enforcement unit and a police force were dispatched to the scene to collect forensics and evidence to determine the cause of death.

According to the police statement, the camels were found in a state of decomposition with no shell casings at the site, indicating that they were not killed by gunfire.

What does the video show?

A video that was released by the Israel Police shows the camels dead with some sort of marks on their faces and what looks to be a thin rope around their necks.

Camels in the Negev Highlands on Nov. 1. (credit: ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ)
Camels in the Negev Highlands on Nov. 1. (credit: ANAV SILVERMAN PERETZ)

The camels were seen distant from each other.



Related Tags
Israel Police
Negev
israeli police
investigation
camel