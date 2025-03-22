Unpacking Witkoff’s Tucker interview: What is the US's stance on Gaza? - analysis

US envoy Steve Witkoff, who played a key role in the ceasefire deal in January that enabled 33 hostages to be freed, spoke on the Tucker Carlson Show recently. The interview has raised eyebrows because some commentators have focused on Witkoff’s comments about Qatar, the country which hosts Hamas and has played a role as mediator.

The interview with Carlson comes at a unique time. Carlson has also interviewed the prime minister of Qatar recently. He has also had guests who have been critical of Israel.

On the other side, Witkoff has been playing a key role in other Trump administration initiatives, such as outreach to Russia. The interview comes a week after Reuters noted that the “Trump administration has withdrawn the nomination of Adam Boehler to serve as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.”

Boehler had held direct talks with Hamas and also done a round of interviews on Israeli media. He was critiqued for his comments that appeared to be soft on Hamas. The interview also came out as CNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has “run the risk of being overshadowed” by Witkoff’s role. Both Rubio and Witkoff have pushed back on this report.

Nevertheless, clearly, the interview comes at a unique time in US policy and also a unique time as the Trump administration seeks a doctrine in world affairs.

The administration launched airstrikes on the Houthis and reportedly sent a letter to Iran. Many things are up in the air. Hamas did not accept a deal that Witkoff pushed that could have extended the ceasefire whose first phase ended on March 1. Israel began airstrikes on Hamas on March 18. Now the war is back on.

All eyes on Witkoff

Many eyes are focused on Witkoff. His comments to Carlson are important. What did Witkoff say? He said that Qatar wants stability in the region and also wants a peace treaty with the US.

Qatar is already a major non-NATO ally of the US. He said Qatar is an ally of the US and that it has moderated its positions. He also said that the head of US Central Command has described Qataris as “special.” Hamas wants to rule Gaza, Witkoff noted. He said that is unacceptable to the US.

“We can’t have a terrorist organization running Gaza.” He went on to say, “we trust the Qataris,” the envoy said. He said the Qataris have explained to Hamas “where they have to get to, to make a deal.”

Witkoff is passionate about the hostages. He also is passionate about condemning October 7. He said, having watched the Hamas attacks, that it's hard to be dispassionate in the talks. "We can't ignore the reality of October 7." He said part of the deal-making involves trying to figure out what Hamas wants. He said he doesn't think Hamas is ideologically intractable. He believes that a deal is possible. "I had to feel it for myself," he says in how a negotiator has to operate in the region. He spoke to the released hostages. He has deep empathy for the hostages. He also discusses how Trump is "up close and personal" in caring for the hostages and being involved.

The envoy wants to finish things with dialogue. Currently, there is a conflict in Gaza and it remains to be seen if he can bridge the gaps. He says this is the same method for talks with Iran, Russia and also talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Witkoff discussed being critiqued for being too close to Qatar. He describes the country as a mediator and he says he must collaborate with Doha to be effective. He also describes how he wanted to be like Trump when Witkoff was a young lawyer. Now he has a chance as Trump’s envoy to make an impact on the world. He talked about how he wanted to see Gaza and see things on the ground for himself. He also discussed how Israel has enabled talks by having eliminated Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and weakening the “Iranian crescent.” Witkoff discussed the nuances in the Middle East that he has seen. He talked about the Arab summit in Cairo and also Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies.

Another issue that Witkoff is dealing with is Iran. He discussed the recent Trump letter sent to Iran. He says the US can never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon and have outsized influence in the Gulf. He says that Hezbollah and Hamas are weakened. He also says the recent US campaign against the Houthis will clip their wings. He mentioned that Lebanon could normalize ties with Israel. He also mentioned the new Syrian government of Ahmed Sharaa. He mentioned the possibility of normalization with Syria and Saudi Arabia. This would lead to a “GCC that all works together,” referencing cooperation in the Gulf.

In Gaza what matters is demilitarization, Witkoff says. He describes Hamas as an “idea” and notes that removing its arms is important. “How do you build a framework,” Carlson asks. “We will need stability in Gaza,” Witkoff says. he also discusses the need for a better life for people in Gaza. He says Gazans currently lack opportunities. He says the US will attempt to ascertain development plans for Gaza. He also mentioned the issue of two states. “How do we have a better living prescription for Palestinians living in Gaza,” Witkoff says. He discussed the idea of development in Gaza, providing “prospects” for people in Gaza.

Discussing the ceasefire and other US initiatives, Witkoff praised Trump’s team. He said Trump listens to his team and is flexible. “We go out with that way of thinking, for the most part.”

Witkoff says he is optimistic about an end to the fighting in Gaza. He said Israel likely had to go back into Gaza. He describes Hamas as being unreasonable in refusing a bridge to a peace deal at the end of the first phase of talks. He says the Hamas reaction was “inappropriate.” Clearly, Hamas was obstructing things from March 1 to March 18. He says that there needs to be a real security force in Gaza that is not Hamas in Gaza.

Witkoff discussed the importance of stability in the region. He notes the problems in Egypt, how the country’s economy is problematic and there is large unemployment. He also discussed the challenges in Saudi Arabia and how the region may look at the changes in Syria. He said there could be several countries joining the Abraham Accords.

Carlson also asked about the conflict in Ukraine. He notes that Trump tapped Witkoff to talk with Moscow after the success in negotiating the Gaza ceasefire in January. He described Russian President Vladimir Putin as respecting Trump. Witkoff described the goal in Ukraine as a thirty-day ceasefire with Russia. He says the frontline in Ukraine is complex because of some seventy different points of conflict and battle along the long front. He said that there is flexibility in Kyiv as well.

“I am very optimistic that we will be able to bring the two sides together.” Witkoff is also optimistic about other conflicts. He speaks about Iran and Turkey and other countries responding to US “strong leadership.”

Regarding Iran, Witkoff says that a diplomatic solution with Iran is achievable. He noted that Iran’s air defenses have been weakened by Israel’s strikes last year. He says Trump is reaching out to Iran from a standpoint of strength. Trump’s administration is now trying to build trust with Tehran. Witkoff says things can be solved by dialogue. He says the situation is very complex due to Iran’s nuclear program.

At the end of the interview, the envoy discusses how he moved into his current role. “I wanted to do something that felt worthy to me,” WItkoff says. He wanted to save lives and do something positive. He says he consulted with Jared Kushner about Kushner’s work during the first Trump administration. He calls his current work as having been “blessed.”