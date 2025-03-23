Israel’s Iron Dome gets major upgrade after latest round of successful tests

The Defense Ministry successfully completed a series of tests to improve the capabilities of its Iron Dome defense system, the ministry announced on Thursday.

The tests, conducted with the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) in collaboration with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, focused on preparing the system for future threats, such as rockets, missiles, and drones.

קפיצת מדרגה נוספת בפיתוח מערכת "כיפת ברזל": מנהלת "חומה" במפא"ת שבמשרד הביטחון וחברת "רפאל" השלימו בהצלחה סדרת ניסויים רב מערכתית במערכת "כיפת ברזל" ובשכבות הגנה נוספות כחלק מתהליך הלמידה המבצעי ממלחמת "חרבות ברזל".לקריאה נוספת ולצפייה בסרטון: https://t.co/zOAvMTUhbt pic.twitter.com/dEJmHZQdJd — משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) March 20, 2025

Building on lessons learned from the current war, the tests simulated various potential future threats, further strengthening the Iron Dome’s multi-layered defense system.

The new capabilities demonstrated in these tests significantly improve the system's ability to protect against evolving threats in the region, the ministry stated.

The Iron Dome is part of Israel’s broader defense network, which also includes the Arrow and David’s Sling missile defense systems. Together, these systems form a comprehensive shield against various missile and air threats. The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023 (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The recent tests confirm the system’s enhanced ability to protect civilian populations and critical infrastructure under challenging conditions.

Continuous improvements amid ongoing war

IMDO Director Moshe Patel emphasized the system's critical role during the war, noting, "Throughout this war, we've seen that the Iron Dome remains a critical asset even when facing intense barrages. The IMDO is continuously enhancing the system, even while operating under wartime conditions. This latest round of testing has validated new capabilities that will help us better protect Israel and its people."

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman highlighted the success of the tests, stating, “Even after more than a decade of operational service, the Iron Dome continues to play a vital role in Israel’s security. We are proud to report that this advanced test campaign was the largest and most significant conducted to date, successfully incorporating new capabilities to address future threats.”