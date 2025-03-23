Israel's security cabinet approves independence for 13 West Bank settlements

Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to separate 13 Jewish settlements in the West Bank from their neighboring communities, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday.

The settlements will ultimately be recognized as independent, he posted on X about the move, which follows the approval of tens of thousands of housing units across the West Bank.

"We continue to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlements. Instead of hiding and apologizing – we raise the flag, build and settle. This is another important step on the path to actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said.

Israel's opposition to ceding control of the West Bank has been deepened by its fears of a repeat of the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas-led terrorists. The IDF is currently conducting counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank and targeting suspected terrorists.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry criticized the approval of the separation of the neighborhoods and their recognition as independent settlements as disregarding international legitimacy and resolutions. Settlement of Elon Moreh, near Nablus, West Bank, June 11, 2020 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Hamas condemns decision

Hamas condemned the move in the West Bank, claiming it was a "desperate attempt to impose realities on the ground and consolidate colonial occupation on Palestinian lands."

Around 700,000 Israelis live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Most countries consider Israel's settlements on territory seized in the war to be illegal. Israel disputes any claims that the territory it seized during the six-day war in 1967 is illegal, citing historical and biblical ties to the land.

Israel's pro-settler politicians have been emboldened by the return to the White House of US President Donald Trump.

Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party and a key partner in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, has for years called for Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.

He noted that until now the 13 settlements were formally considered part of their parent communities, in some cases for decades, which he said caused significant difficulties in their daily management. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Recognizing each of them as an independent settlement is an important step that will greatly assist in their advancement and development," Smotrich said.