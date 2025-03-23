Attorneys defend A-G's role as gatekeeper of democracy amid vote of no confidence

The State Attorney and its office dispatched a letter on Sunday voicing their confidence in Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara amid the government's motion of no-confidence in Baharav-Miara earlier in the day.

"Our position stems from a deep commitment to the rule of law and the resilience of Israeli society. The Attorney General, who heads both the General Prosecution and the government's legal advisory system, fulfills her role with responsibility, dedication, professionalism, and without fear," the letter read.

"The thousands of criminal, civil, and administrative proceedings conducted annually in all judicial instances, in which the state attorneys represent the state's position," were evidence of the commitment to the rule of law of the attorneys operating under the Attorney General’s direction.

The "challenging situation" in which the Jewish State has found itself has compelled the Attorney-General to effectuate her role as gatekeeper, the letter noted.

The missive argued that since it is the responsibility of the attorney-general to defend the "legal system and democratic governance," her fulfilling this function should not "serve as grounds for dismissal."

Motion of no confidence

In such a time, the letter noted, the motion of no confidence "undermines the fundamental principles of the rule of law, destabilizes the public legal service, and weakens Israeli society and the State of Israel’s ability to confront its many challenges."

The motion of no confidence was submitted two weeks ago by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who argued that Baharav-Miara had used her power to serve as a “long arm of the opposition” and bar the government from executing its policies.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.