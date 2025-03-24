Netanyahu can be removed from power for defying court, Liberman says

President Isaac Herzog has the authority to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power if the latter ignores a High Court ruling, Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman argued during a press conference ahead of his party’s weekly faction meeting on Monday.

Basic Law: The President of the State says that the president has the power to “carry out every responsibility assigned to him by law in connection with the appointment and removal from office of judges and other office holders.” Liberman interpreted the law as saying that the president is the function that officially appoints the prime minister and, therefore, has the power to dismiss the prime minister.

Liberman presented a cartoon drawing of a bomb with a red line running horizontally near the top. The word “Democracy” appeared below the line, and the word “Dictatorship” appeared above it. The cartoon was a reference to a similar prop used by Netanyahu at the UN in 2012 to demonstrate that Iran was nearing a nuclear bomb. Liberman argued that not respecting a High Court ruling would be the crossing of the red line, after which Israel would cease to be a democracy.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog attends an emergency conference on the medical condition of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip at the President Residence in Jerusalem, December 10, 2024. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Far-reaching interpretation

Israel Democracy Institute research fellow Dr. Dana Blander said that Liberman’s interpretation was “far-reaching.” The president can apply his authority in cases where the law permits it, but there was no law that gave the president the power to remove the prime minister from his position, Dr. Blander explained.

Liberman’s comments came after some ministers called on Netanyahu not to respect a High Court directive to freeze the government decision to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. Liberman said that Herzog should encourage the Shin Bet to "act decisively and do everything possible to preserve the democratic regime and its institutions in the State of Israel."

Liberman added, “We must remember that every officeholder and all state institutions must remain loyal to the kingdom, not the king. The moment this changes, democracy turns into dictatorship, and we will prevent that."

Democrats chairman Yair Golan also directed comments during his weekly press conference to President Herzog. Golan, who held the press conference in a protest tent outside of the Knesset, called on the president to “pick a side.”

"The danger to Israeli democracy is clear and immediate,” Golan said. “We are in the era of decisions; this is not [just] a schism, and there is no balance—there is a dangerous, harmful government destroying the state, and there are people fighting to save it. And you, as citizen number one, must choose a side—are you with the government or with the people and democracy?" Golan said.