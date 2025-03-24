Can Israel’s economy withstand a second round of war, judicial reform, and soaring debt? - analysis

Israel's economy has weathered a number of storms in the past few years. The coronavirus pandemic shut down much of Israel's economy, leaving stores and the education system shuttered, tourism non-existent, and multiple industries scrambling to figure out how to completely transform their work to take place remotely.

The contentious judicial reform, which many saw as an assault on Israel's democratic institutions that would leave the country an autocracy, with others viewing it as a necessary check on judicial overreach, also posed significant challenges to Israel's economy.

Hi-tech leaders highlighted the possible impact of a significant change made to the system of governance, especially one made without widespread agreement from the public, on the trust of investors in the country.

The threats of downgrades to Israel's credit rating, an accelerated brain drain in which Israel's doctors and tech professionals emigrated, and the departure of multinational companies all caused by fears about Israel's status as a democracy hung over the country.

Then the war slammed into Israel's economy, shutting down factories and industrial areas, sending a significant proportion of the population into IDF reserve duty, leaving tens of thousands of Israelis living as evacuees and in need of large amounts of support. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Economic challenges in Israel

These were only some of the economic challenges faced by the country in the wake of the war, leaving the government forced to rewrite the 2024 budget multiple times, expand the debt ceiling, and dropped Israel's credit rating by all major rating agencies.

Now, after ceasefires and a months-long lull in the fighting in the North and Gaza, Israel has returned to fighting in Gaza, beginning with air strikes and expanding to ground operations.

The government's moves to fire Shin Ben (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara have been seen as a swift reignition of the judicial overhaul. This has already been met with a significant uptick in protests, with many thousands gathering in Jerusalem every day for almost a week.

Both of these would be a challenge to Israel's economy on their own - together, they are a real economic storm to weather. This is even more serious when considering that the country's economy will enter this storm from a place of significant disadvantage.

Israel's credit rating is lower; its workforce is stretched thin and exhausted by a year and a half of reserve duty; many small businesses have closed; many thousands of citizens have experienced temporary or extended job loss; tens of thousands of citizens need extensive support from the government, the cost of living has spiked - especially as the government has enacted tax measures to contend with the economic fallout of the war. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Organizations on the ground report more and more middle-class citizens struggling to make it through the month and anticipate that this will only increase.

The increased debt ceiling and lowered credit ratings have increased the interest the country must pay on its debt. Even in a "normal" year, these payments are extremely significant. In 2022, these payments cost more than the nation’s entire primary and secondary school systems combined. Now, as the debt on which the country is paying and the interest it must pay to expand, this cost could explode.

Additionally, global sentiment about Israel has been damaged by the war, which may well impact collaborations and investment in the country in the future.

Israel is heading straight for the next economic storm in a ship still violently battered by the last one, and which is taking on water fast.

The government is set to approve a budget overnight Monday, with the part of the budget for calculating the spending limit up 20.6%, primarily due to increased defense spending. The debt ceiling will stand at 4.7% - higher than the proposal of 4.4%.

It is a budget that has been widely criticized for failing to put national interests above sectoral, political interests.

Israel's economy grew by just 0.9% in 2024, and is projected to grow around 4% in 2025 but this kind of growth could be quashed by a return to war and a judicial reform.

The economy is not endlessly resilient; its workforce cannot continue to be productive and make up the majority of the IDF forces currently serving.

A renewed war and contentious political changes will place significant strain on an already straining system, and if the damage is significant, the economy will not be able to bounce back quickly or easily.