How to navigate the Israeli market

Coverage is from the Mizrahi-Tefahot Real Estate Conference on financial opportunities for foreign residents and olim that was held in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post.

Real estate entrepreneur and social activist Nir Shmuel, together with Ayelet Gonen Brosh, co-owner of the BROSH Group, participated in a panel entitled “Navigating the Israeli Market” at the annual real estate conference of Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank on business and financial opportunities for foreign residents and new olim.

Brosh, who works extensively with returning Israelis and develops projects in Tel Aviv, Ramat Hasharon, and Herzliya, said that working with returning Israelis requires a great deal of patience, adding that foreign residents often do not receive enough of an incentive to go forward with real estate purchases.

By the same token, she said, frequently, children of Israelis living in the US come to Israel to serve in the IDF and elect to remain in Israel for their college studies. As a result, their parents often want to purchase apart.