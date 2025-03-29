IDF locates some remains of murdered hostage Meny Godard

The IDF located some of the remains of hostage Meny Godard, 73, who had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, the military announced Saturday evening.

The military said that his remains were recovered from a PIJ outpost in Rafah.

Following an identification process conducted by the National Center of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Godard family, the IDF said.

The military added that they believe terrorists still have the rest of his remains. The remains of the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Be'eri near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen on Jan. 4, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Body taken into Gaza

In February 2024, Kibbutz Be’eri announced that Godard had been murdered on October 7, and his body was taken by Hamas into Gaza.

His wife, Ayelet, was also killed when terrorists stormed the kibbutz.

On the day of the massacre, 102 members of Kibbutz Be’eri were murdered, and 30 were taken hostage.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.