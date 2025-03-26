IDF to present Nova investigation findings to families and survivors

Findings from the military’s investigation into the Nova music festival will be presented next week to the families of the hostages, the murdered, and the survivors of the Nova party, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The investigation will be presented by the head of the Nova investigation team, Brigadier General Ido Mizrahi.

At an unspecified time on Wednesday, bereaved families are set to receive a text message with instructions on how to access the investigation, ahead of a series of presentations set to take place between March 30 and April 3.

The outline for the presentations is broken into several pieces, after meetings between the bereaved families and IDF personnel, as well as an official representing the State of Israel. Because the families impacted are from various locations, compared to similar investigations for Gaza border communities and military base families, the Nova community has been broken into different subgroups.

Families of those murdered, including security forces present; families of hostages, both abducted and returned; and surviving attendees. The findings of the investigation presented to each group are expected to be tailored to the most relevant yet broadest findings of the investigation. The area of ​​the Nova party where hundreds of Israelis were killed and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated to Israel, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, photo taken on October 12, 2023. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

IDF personnel consulted with Nova community representatives ahead of the presentation, according to the military.

According to the official outline for the presentation, there will be separate presentations for the 344 civilian bereaved families, IDF bereaved families for 16 fallen soldiers, and Police and Shin Bet bereaved families for 16 police officers and 2 Shin Bet operatives. At the presentations, casualty officers and mental health professionals will also be onsite.

Civilian families will meet with Brig. Gen. (res). Ido Mizrahi and Maj. Gen. Dan Goldfus on April 2 at the Tel Aviv Expo complex.

Ahead of the event, under the leadership of the Hostage and Missing Persons Directorate and the IDF Casualty Department, hostage families will also receive several rounds of presentations, along with personal meetings for those who have returned and were abducted from the Nova festival. After those sessions, massacre survivors will receive findings at the Tel Aviv Expo on April 3.

What is the purpose of the investigation?

The investigation will act as an operational review to learn from the attack and response. It is expected to focus on how the event was approved, military preparations or lack thereof, the rollout of the massacre and events of October 7, situational awareness, and the conduct of security forces in the Re'im parking lot.

However, the investigation does not cover incidents outside of the direct Nova area, which includes terror attacks on roads nearby, shelters, and so on, as they are still being investigated as separate battles, according to the IDF. It also does not investigate specific murder cases in the area, as Israel Police’s Lahav 433 are separately investigating the matter.