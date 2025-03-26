Greece honors Independence Day in Kibbutz Be'eri as Greek PM scheduled to visit

In a meaningful display of solidarity, the Greek Embassy in Israel chose Kibbutz Be'eri, one of the communities hardest hit by the October 7 Hamas attacks, as the locale to celebrate Greece's National Day on Tuesday.

The event, held on the 204th anniversary of Greece's revolution against the Ottoman Empire, carried deep symbolism. Greek officials emphasized how the National Day represents "strength, resilience, and rebirth" – themes that resonate strongly with Israelis today.

"I would like to thank, from the bottom of our heart, the residents of the Kibbutz Be’eri, who welcomed us in their premises,” Greece’s Ambassador to Israel, Maya Solomou, told attendees.

”I want to thank all of you for being here with us in order to celebrate with pride and emotion the Greek national day."

“We wanted to share this important day with our friends in Kibbutz Be'eri, a symbol of courage and persistence. This year, with Israel still at war, it was especially meaningful to stand together here." A tour with the families of the abductees in Kibbutz Beeri (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Reaffirmation of support for Israel

The ceremony served as both a commemoration of Greek independence and a reaffirmation of support for Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas.

“Greece and Israel share a profound and historic bond, one built on a common cultural heritage, a deep-rooted friendship and the commitment to ideals,” Solomou said. “It is our wish to enhance and deepen these relations even further, in all possible fields.”

In recent years, Greece has emerged as one of Israel's strongest allies in Europe, with deepening cooperation in energy, defense, and technology, making up two of a Mediterranean triumvirate, including Cyprus.

"From the first moment, Greece stood with Israel as it defended its people and borders," Solomou told those gathered, adding another call for the release of hostages still held in Gaza, stating: "We urge for their unconditional release NOW, so healing can begin."

By choosing Kibbutz Be'eri – where over 100 residents were murdered and dozens taken hostage on October 7 – the Greek Embassy sent a clear and positive message of long-term solidarity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"We stand with you as you remake your lives, rebuild your houses, and plant your gardens," the ambassador said. "Better days lie ahead. You'll dance again – and we'll dance with you."

Further strengthening Greek-Israeli relations, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet in Jerusalem on Sunday, two Greek sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agenda of the talks was expected to be extensive, one of the sources said.

The two leaders last met in Israel in 2023.

Reuters contributed to this report.