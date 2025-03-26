Leaving a legacy: Judge Varda Wirth Livne retires as president of National Labor Court

Judge Varda Wirth Livne retired from her role as president of the National Labor Court on Wednesday.

The occasion was marked by a ceremony attended by other justices, as well as a speech by Chief Justice Isaac Amit.

Amit expressed "deep appreciation" for her work, emphasizing the "legal legacy she leaves behind."

"In your role as president of the National Labor Court, you led the labor court system with a steady hand, with professionalism and thoroughness," he said.

"Your human warmth, legal acumen, and expertise formed the foundation of your remarkable success." Retirement of Judge Varda Wirth Livne (credit: JUDICIARY SPOKESPERSON)

Career achievements

Livne, who has served as a judge for over 35 years, held roles as presiding judge at the Tel Aviv Regional Labor Court, deputy president at the National Labor Court, and finally president of the National Labor Court.

"The labor courts have been fortunate to have a unique judge, deputy president, and president," continued Amit.

He concluded by wishing her "many fulfilling and enriching years ahead."

The Labor Courts include 14 registrars and 58 judges, as well as five presidents of the regional courts, seven judges at the National Labor Court, and the National Labor Court’s president.

The Labor Courts System consists of two instances - a trial court and an appellate court. The five regional courts are located in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Nazareth and Beersheba. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

These courts are the first instance for hearing claims relating to private and collective labor law domains, as well as claims for rights by virtue of the National Insurance Law, the National Health Insurance Law and indictments due to unlawful employment of Israeli and foreign workers.

This is all headed by the National Labor Court, located in Jerusalem.