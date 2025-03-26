Over 120 Hamas terrorists planned on invading Beersheba on October 7 - report

Documents seized from Gaza allege that Hamas Nukhaba terrorists planned to reach Beersheba in an intensive raid among their October 7 plans, according to a report published by KAN on Tuesday.

According to the report, over 120 terrorists planned to arrive in the city, according to a recording that surfaced from an investigation conducted by Lieutenant Colonel Elad Shoshan on the battles at Kibbutz Nirim.

In the recording, Shoshan noted that there was a group of terrorists who didn’t make it to their destination and were stopped along the way.

In the recording, he alleges that a document seized four months after the October 7 massacre did not openly say “we did not succeed, we will return to Khan Yunis,” but rather that they entered battle in communities closer to them, according to KAN. Photo of burnt cars from October 7 (credit: Screenshot/Instagram, ZIV KOREN)

Why did the terrorists not make it to Beersheba?

In the recording, it was revealed that the terrorists failed to reach their destination after running into security forces and instead entered communities in the Eshkol Regional Council.

This last-minute adjustment resulted in a higher number of Hamas terrorists in Gaza border communities than the group originally planned, the report noted.