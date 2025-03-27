Paul Rudd, Ebon Moss-Bacharach to appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday' alongside Downey Jr. 

More stars who will appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday were announced Wednesday in a Marvel Studios livestream, and there were some well-known Jewish actors on the list.

The cast features characters from the previous Avengers film, Avengers: Endgame, as well as the X-Men franchise and the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays The Thing in the Fantastic Four (and whom fans of The Bear know as Richie on that series), will be in the cast, as will Paul Rudd, who plays the title role in the Ant-Man series. It was previously announced that Robert Downey Jr., whose father is part Jewish, will play Doctor Doom in the new Avengers movie.

Upcoming MCU movies

There are more members of the tribe in upcoming MCU movies. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a Seinfeld alumna and the winner of 10 Emmys, will appear in Thunderbolts, a new MCU movie that opens in early May. She plays CIA director and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who brings together the Thunderbolts, a group of anti-heroes.

Thunderbolts is expected to be one of this summer’s big hit movies.