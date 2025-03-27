Grapevine March 26, 2025: Proof that power corrupts

If any proof was needed that power corrupts, it was evident over the past week when the “government of dismissals” decided, without any dissenting voices, to dismiss Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, who for the whole of his adult life has dedicated himself to defending Israel’s security, as well as Attorney-General Gili Baharav-Miara, whose integrity and professionalism have been misinterpreted as rebellion.

There have been divided opinions as to whether dismissing them in this manner is legal or illegal.

Meanwhile, even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu still has a herd of blind followers, legal experts, journalists, officers in the IDF reserves, academics, politicians, and Israelis from other walks of life, including former Bibi allies, are speaking out against him.

Former national security adviser Uzi Arad, in an interview with Sari Makover-Belikov in Maariv, a sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, said that Netanyahu, during crisis periods, goes into a panic and is at a loss. He exaggerates the level of threat.

What's happening to the Prime Minister's Residence?

While Netanyahu has had very few meetings with families of the hostages and has refrained, for the most part, from visiting the kibbutzim and other southern communities near the Gaza border that were attacked, former prime minister Naftali Bennett is earning brownie points for his humanitarian stance. He has toured the South extensively, and has also visited communities in the North.

Weekly surveys commissioned by Maariv consistently indicate that if Bennett reenters the political arena, his party will win the next Knesset elections, and the “government of dismissals” will find itself dismissed.

Whether it’s Bibi or Bennett or someone else who will soon move into the Prime Minister’s Residence, the Shin Bet has already beefed up security and has established a WhatsApp group of residents bordering Balfour and Smolenskin streets. The renovations that have been taking place at the residence have occasionally resulted in roadblocks as material is being delivered or certain operations are being conducted from the back of trucks or vans. When this occurs, the WhatsApp group is notified that the path through the street is closed.

Last week, members of the group were notified that because the area is sensitive, photographs and videos cannot be taken without the express permission of the Shin Bet.

In addition to the renovations in the residence, a massive residential project has been planned for Smolenskin Street in the Evacuate and Build program. Residents last week protested to the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee, and at the same time protested against the security structure that was erected in May 2017 for the visit of US President Donald Trump and has never been removed. Considering that Trump will probably come to Israel again within the next year, it's unlikely that the structure, known as "the tent," will disappear.

Herzog has something to say

■ FOLLOWING THE denunciation this week of the state-attorney, President Isaac Herzog added his voice to those who have expressed concern over the direction in which Israel is heading.

It’s not just a matter of defending democracy and the reputations of people who have given praiseworthy service to the state, but also the image of the state. News travels very fast these days, and events and incidents taking place in Israel are often published abroad online before they are published in Israel.

Herzog stated that it was impossible not to be deeply concerned about the harsh reality that is unfolding before our eyes. Thousands of reservists are being sent back to service in recent days. It’s inexcusable to resume the war in order to effect the holy task of bringing home the hostages while simultaneously failing to listen to and support their anxious families, who are going through hell on earth, said Herzog.

Greece celebrates independence at Kibbutz Be'eri

■ KUDOS TO Greek Ambassador Maya Solomou for choosing to celebrate Greece’s national day in the dining room of Kibbutz Be’eri. While several countries have, in one way or another, stood by Israel since October 7, this gesture of solidarity was perhaps the most meaningful. Be’eri lost 100 of its members to Hamas brutality, and Greece simultaneously expressed its sympathy over the bereavements and its tribute to the resilience of Be’eri’s community, which is in the process of rebuilding its oasis in the desert.

Greece is one of the countries that has consistently demonstrated solidarity with Israel since the massacre by Hamas. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accompanied by Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis and Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou, paid a solidarity visit to Israel within days of the Hamas invasion, and, in addition to meeting with officials in order to assure them of Greece’s full support for Israel’s right to self-defense in accordance with international law, also met with families of victims and of hostages kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

At the time, Mitsotakis called for the immediate release of the hostages and pledged to help Israel in every way possible.

Diplomats visit Gaza border area

■ LAST WEEK, some of the diplomats who were at the Greek reception visited Kfar Aza, Sderot, the Nova Memorial and Kibbutz Zikim. Not all the members of foreign diplomatic missions were in Israel during the past year and a half, and therefore had not seen the devastation wrought by Hamas. They participated in an educational tour under the joint auspices of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and the Ambassadors’ Club of Israel. Participants met with survivors and heard firsthand testimonies from survivors of the massacre, and also heard of how KKL-JNF is working hard in efforts to restore the region.

Yitzhak Eldan, the founding president of the Ambassadors’ Club, has a long history with the JNF, which he promoted during all his postings abroad, and has frequently accompanied diplomats, visiting heads of state, and other dignitaries on official visits to Israel in tree-planting ceremonies.

The tour to some of the areas of devastation concluded with a tree-planting ceremony in the Magen Forest as a symbolic act of hope and renewal.

Greece in exhibit spotlight

■ GREECE WILL be in the spotlight on Thursday, March 27, with the opening of the “Vangelis Kyris: Light and Thread” exhibition at MUZA, Eretz Israel Museum, in Tel Aviv. MUZA commissioned Kyris to photograph the fascinating collection of male and female garments and accessories culled from Jewish communities around the globe. The dramatic portraits created by the Greek artist are printed on stretched cotton with details in delicate gold metal and cotton embroidery. The exhibition was curated by Raz Samira, with the assistance of Maya Mossek.

A US Embassy alert

■ THE US Embassy in Jerusalem, on Saturday, published a security alert addressed to American citizens in which it reminded them of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness, including avoiding large gatherings and demonstrations, and knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a foreign attack.

The message goes on to suggest avoidance of all areas where there is a heavy police presence, to monitor local media, to follow the instructions of local authorities, and to make it easy for the embassy to contact American citizens in case of emergency.

The alert was issued in relation to the current evolving security situation. The telephone number of the Tel Aviv branch office of the embassy is (03) 519-7575.

Meanwhile, in other American news, the hearing on the nomination of Mike Huckabee for US envoy to Israel was slated by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to be heard on March 25. Among ambassadorial nominees was Charles Kushner, the father of President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. If all goes well, the senior Kushner will be the next US ambassador to France.

This year is a very significant one for anniversaries. Besides the centenaries of the establishment of YIVO, the world’s most comprehensive repository of Jewish culture, and of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, there is also that of the Steimatzky publishing company and chain of bookstores. It was launched in Tel Aviv in 1920 by Tzvi Steimatzky, and in 1925 the Jerusalem bookstore from which the chain developed was opened by his brother Yechezkel Steimatzky, on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road.

In June 2014, the nationwide chain was purchased by an investment group headed by G. Yafit (Yafit Greenberg), and the name of the company was retained. Greenberg died in 2021, and her son Eyal Greenberg inherited her shares and was appointed CEO.

Prior to the establishment of the State of Israel, Steimatzky opened stores in Beirut, Damascus, Baghdad, Cairo, and Alexandria – all of which closed in 1948.

In 2005, the company was purchased by Markstone Capital Partners. It was expanded to London and Los Angeles, and sold to G. Yafit in 2014. The original Steimatzky store in Jerusalem, along with other commercial enterprises located in the same building, no longer exists. The building is now occupied by the Hamashbir department store.

Anniversaries

■ JANUARY OF this year saw the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, and in May the free world will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, marking the Allied victory and the surrender of the Nazis at the end of the Second World War.

There are several 50th anniversaries this year: the end of the 3,000-year-old monarchy in Ethiopia; boyhood friends from Seattle, Bill Gates and Paul G. Allen, founded Microsoft, which became a multinational computer technology corporation; the sentencing of Watergate figures John Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman, and John D. Ehrlichman for conspiracy and obstruction of justice; the end of the 20-year Vietnam War and the 70th anniversary of its beginning.

Hebrew University turns 100

■ THE HEBREW University has more to celebrate than its 100th anniversary. Three of its faculty members and researchers have been named as Israel Prize laureates for this year. As far as the university is concerned, this recognition could not have come at a better time.

The most recent laureate is Prof. Yinon Ben-Neriah of the Faculty of Medicine, who on Israel Independence Day will be awarded the Israel Prize for his groundbreaking contribution to cancer research.

He is a distinguished physician, immunologist, and leading cancer researcher. His pioneering work has significantly advanced understanding of the biological mechanisms linking chronic inflammation and cancer. Notably, his research identified key processes by which inflammation facilitates cancer development, leading to the creation of novel therapeutic strategies. The prize committee noted that his research has also led to the development of anticancer drugs, from anti-inflammatories to cancer inhibitors. One of his discoveries led to the development of a drug for the treatment of blood cancer patients that is widely used worldwide.

Earlier in the year, Prof. Ruth Kark, a geographical researcher, and Prof. Avner Gilula, whose field is literature, poetry, and translation into Hebrew, were named as Israel Prize laureates.

Celebrating Naw-Ruz

■ AS WINTER moves toward spring each year, the Baha’i community on or around March 21 celebrates Naw-Ruz, which is the New Year for Baha’is as well as for people from some other faiths and cultures.

The Baha’i World Center is located in the Haifa-Acre area and, at any given time, has some 700 volunteers of various ethnic, racial, and religious backgrounds from 90 countries, who share their cultures and traditions with each other – a factor that leads to mutual understanding, joy, and love. Just as nature consists of the diversity of harmonizing colorful flowers and shrubs, humanity also consists of diversity that comes together in unity.

Baha’i has a tradition of celebrating Naw-Ruz in Jerusalem as a gift to the nation of Israel, said Dr. David Rutstein, the secretary-general of the Baha’i International Community. Even though Baha’i is primarily active on Mount Carmel, he added, it has had uninterrupted representation in Jerusalem for 40 years. The current representatives are David and Tracy Freeman.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel spoke of the mutual Israeli and Baha’i principles of freedom, justice, and peace, and said that Israel is committed to giving complete freedom of religion and social life to all the minority populations within its borders.

Baha’i, she declared, is an integral part of the family of Israeli society and an intrinsic part of the shared life in Israel.

In some countries, members of the Baha’i faith suffer persecution. Haskel stated that Israel will act against the persecution of minorities, and also lauded Baha’i for having its holiest sites and its Universal House of Justice in Israel, and thereby having a role in bringing numerous pilgrims to the country.

Baha’i receptions always include musical items. There were two: a trio of graceful Indian dancers and a lively African singing group with members from several African states, accompanied by drum and guitar.

For well over a decade, the Naw-Ruz reception has been held at the David Citadel Hotel, where part of the famed Baha’i Gardens are transferred to the lobby leading to the hotel’s banquet room. This year, there was an abundance of yellow flowers.

Women at the Great Synagogue

■ ALTHOUGH IT manages an Orthodox synagogue, the board of the Jerusalem Great Synagogue has no objection to female experts in various fields participating as speakers in their Saturday afternoon lecture series conducted in the spacious ground floor lobby of the synagogue.

There have been several women speakers already, and this week, the speaker will be international law expert Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, the founder and president of Shurat Hadin, who will speak about the International Criminal Court, the battle against charging IDF soldiers with war crimes, the Trump plan for voluntary evacuation from Gaza, dealing legally and justly with terrorists in a time of war, and the legal struggle for Israel’s future. Speakers deliver their addresses between Mincha and Ma’ariv services. Darshan-Leitner hopes to deal with all the above in the space of less than an hour.

Interfaith dialogue

■ JUST AHEAD of the opening on Wednesday of an international conference on antisemitism, which is taking place in Jerusalem, the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council on Tuesday hosted an interfaith dialogue under the title of “Different Religions, One heart.”

The event was attended by religious and civic leaders of the Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Druze communities, along with prominent national and regional figures.

The aim was to reduce friction and to foster unity and understanding, particularly in response to recent events in the Middle East in general and in Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza in particular. Moderator of the discussion was senior Channel 12 newsman Ofir Hadad.

News from the Azrieli Group

■ THE DEFINING characteristic of the Jewish people, according to the late president Shimon Peres, is that we are never satisfied. Every achievement opens the door to a new challenge.

This is certainly true of the Azrieli Group, headed by Danna Azrieli, whose late father, David Azrieli, built Israel’s first shopping mall, plus several iconic buildings, and was a generous philanthropist who supported a variety of causes. His daughter is following in his footsteps, with numerous business and philanthropic achievements to her credit.

The most recent was a scroll signing ceremony for the 88-floor Spiral Tower, which is set to become Israel’s tallest building, and will join the trio of round, square, and triangular towers at the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv.

The scroll was signed by guests attending the ceremony, which took place at the construction site. Included were the group’s senior leadership and key stakeholders involved in the project’s development and success,

The scroll was embedded into the floor of the tower’s lobby, serving as a time capsule and a testament to the vision, spirit, and determination driving the group and its partners forward.

The tower’s spiral shape was chosen to symbolize infinite motion and an aspiration toward the sky – and, notably, its form also resembles a scroll, which is far from coincidental. As Danna Azrieli pointed out:

“We are the Jewish people – the People of the Book – and it is always important for us to remember our heritage,” she said. “At the Azrieli Group, we are deeply connected to this land and to the people of Israel, and we are committed to every citizen of this country.

“The Spiral Tower will be an inviting space for all – a place of community and connection. It will house offices, a hotel, residences, cutting-edge retail, and at the very top, a kosher restaurant with breathtaking views.”

Noting that “the past year and a half has been among the most difficult we’ve ever experienced,” Azrieli underscored that on the date of the scroll signing “59 hostages remain in Gaza. We do not forget them for a moment. It is our responsibility – as the Jewish people – to do everything we can to bring them home.

“That is precisely why this ceremony was so important. Especially now, in these challenging times, we continue to build and develop the country. That is why we are here.”

Nikki Haley's initiative

■ DURING HER term as US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley was a fiercely outspoken defender of Israel. When she visited Israel during and after her ambassadorship, people fell all over her, showering her with affection, admiration, and appreciation. Needless to say, the Israeli media loved her. What happened in and to Israel on October 7, 2023, and since then pained her no less than it did Israelis.

As a board member of Clemson University in South Carolina, the state of which she was the first woman, and the first member of a minority population, to serve as governor, she still wields a lot of clout, and it would be fairly safe to say that she had more than a little input in promoting an academic partnership agreement for cooperation between Clemson University, Sapir Academic College near Sderot, and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In fact, it was her initiative, and she worked on it together with the board and alumni of Clemson University and Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi.

The idea came to Haley after she visited Sderot in 2024 with Danny Danon, who is currently Israel’s second-time permanent representative to the United Nations. When Haley met Davidi on that occasion, they started talking with hi-tech entrepreneur Amit Kochavi about what he was doing in the western Negev. There were similarities in the history of the western Negev and South Carolina, and Haley got fired up about the possibilities for the western Negev to flourish.

Gail Gilboa-Freedman, who heads the Faculty of Technology at Sapir, said that when she founded the faculty it was with the aim of making it the leading source of technology in the western Negev.

The agreement states that researchers from the three institutions will work together to advance research into innovation in podtech, agrotech, and the environment.

The slogan of the initiative is “Tikkun Olam – Nourish the future.”

Daylight savings

■ AS OF next week, the days will grow longer and warmer.

Don’t forget that daylight-saving time starts at the end of this week, so adjust your clocks accordingly.

