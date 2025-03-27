How is Israel's autonomous Robdozer revolutionizing combat engineering?

One of the unique technologies that has saved Israeli soldiers’ lives during the recent war on Hamas has been the use of autonomous systems in which vehicles can be driven by remote control. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has been pioneering this technology, and one example of how it is transforming warfare is the autonomous Robdozer.

This is a robotic version of the D-9 bulldozer, the main large bulldozer used by Israel’s combat engineers.

IAI showcases new robotic D-9 ‘RobDozer’

These kinds of bulldozers are usually manned, and you can have several people in the cockpit of the large machine. However, the problem with these massive lumbering machines is that they are not usually well armored.

That means that if you send them into a battlefield, they can be vulnerable to RPG fire or anti-tank missiles. Even though the driver and a second person in the cockpit can carry an M-16, or one can send tanks to support these vehicles, the challenge remains that they can be targeted easily due to their slow movement and size.

A solution is to make them autonomous. The Israeli military and companies such as IAI have been doing this over the last years. This week, IAI conducted a live demonstration with the Robdozer.

'Saving lives by making better use of robotic tools'

The machine was controlled by the United States while it drove around Israel. “The RobDozer is operational and combat-proven, having carried out fully robotic combat missions, drastically reducing the risk to troops. These missions, including clearing paths, bridging, and countering IEDs, typically pose high risks but were successfully completed from planning to execution using robotics, all while enhancing situational awareness while also optimizing the integration of manned and unmanned assets, saving lives by making better use of robotic tools on the battlefield,” IAI said in a statement.

The company says it can operate on several levels of autonomous independence, “allowing it to dig trenches in the field, clear a route in difficult or otherwise impassable areas, and move large or suspicious obstacles – with no danger to the operating personnel. In addition, the system can be fitted with the means to identify and avoid obstacles, which can operate in all weather and under all visibility conditions.”

IAI refers to this machine as an Autonomous Combat Engineering System. It is based on the IDF military version of the D-9 bulldozer, which weighs around 75 tons. IAI says this “robust armored vehicle is primarily used for breaching tasks, capable of clearing paths through tough terrains and removing a variety of obstacles that impede military operations.”

The machine can be navigated by remote control along waypoints, and it also can conduct its own navigation along the route, seeking out optimal routes to avoid certain defined obstacles.

The company notes that "the heavily armored bulldozer is capable of withstanding a variety of attacks. With a colossal 15 tons of armor, this combat bulldozer can deflect not just bullets, but also rocket-propelled grenades, grenade launchers, booby traps, and explosive devices. Its robust construction makes it suitable for pushing earth and rubble around in hostile environments while being shot at, making it a formidable tool for building fortifications or demolishing enemy structures.

The combat bulldozer's ability to withstand such attacks highlights its importance in military operations where protection and functionality are crucial.”

The company added that the “RobDozer's integration into military engineering units significantly boosts their capability to rapidly alter landscapes to favor defensive or offensive operations. By automating critical yet hazardous engineering tasks, RobDozer not only enhances the safety of personnel but also increases the operational pace and effectiveness of ground forces. Its robust engineering solutions enhance the operational efficiency of military units, ensuring secure environments for advanced defense systems, such as missile interceptor platforms, to perform effectively in complex scenarios.”

Future aspects of war

The robotic bulldozer illustrates some of the future aspects of war. Drones have already been used at all levels in the sky, from small quadcopters to large drones that are the size of airplanes. Some drones can fly for up to 48 hours or longer.

At sea, new unmanned surface vessels are also beginning to play a role. On land, there are now smaller robotic vehicles, such as unmanned ATVs. In addition, companies like IAI are pioneering the robotic use of existing platforms such as the D-9 or the M113. The M113 is an old armored personal carrier called the “Zelda” in Israel.

A tracked vehicle that looks like a large box, it is no longer up to the standards of modern war due to its weak armor. However, it can be used autonomously. Converting these old vehicles for autonomous use extends their lives and saves the lives of soldiers.

Drones were invented for missions that are deemed “dull, dirty and dangerous.” The use of D-9s in an autonomous format, piloted far from where they are driving, is another example of how relatively dull work, like using a bulldozer, or dangerous work, can be handed off to remote operators.

The future of war is a large number of unmanned systems, from drones in the air to robotic vehicles to unmanned vessels, and perhaps even other types of robots surging forward into the battle zone, saving lives and enabling missions that used to be dangerous or complex.

IAI and other Israeli companies that are leading the way in robotics and artificial intelligence are at the forefront of this arms race. The recent war has enabled new leaps forward in this respect.