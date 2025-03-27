Protester allegedly commits indecent act against Border Police officer in Jerusalem protest

A protester at a recent protest in Jerusalem was recorded seemingly committing an indecent act towards a border police officer, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The alleged act occurred while a female police officer was attempting to forcibly remove protesters who were blocking the road by sitting on the floor.

A statement from the Israel Police added that not only did the assailant disrupt the police officers during their work, but "he pressed his body against hers in a blatantly sexual manner."

The Border Police commander called the recorded act "repulsive," adding that "we are committed to protecting freedom of expression and protest, but we will not allow the humiliation and assault of our officers."

The police opened an investigation into the footage, which shows the alleged assailant getting closer and closer to the officer, prompting other Border Police officers to intervene.

Footage of a protester committing an indecent act against a Border Police officer at the anti-Coalition protests near the Knesset on March 27, 2025. (Credit: Israel Police)

Why are people protesting?

Over the past week, tens of thousands of people gathered in Jerusalem daily to protest government actions toward the judicial system, the approval of the state budget, the promotion of an exemption from military service for haredim, the extension of the war, the abandonment of hostages, and the attempt to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet.

Protests near the Knesset and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence saw unusual police violence against demonstrators, along with arrests of activists.