Hostage mother Einav Zangauker appeals to Hamas to protect her son, other hostages

Einav Zangauker, mother of Gaza hostage Matan, recorded a message addressed to her son’s captors and US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

In the video, Einav spoke in both Hebrew and Arabic, in front of a gray background similar to the propaganda videos Hamas has previously published.

“We, like our sons, also feel captive to Hamas, for over 500 days now,” she said.

In her video, she appealed to Hamas, asking that they protect the hostages until a deal can be implemented.

“The fear and loneliness are killing them and killing us too. Will our sons also get to return home? Don't forget them; don't forget us,” she added. EINAV ZANGAUKER, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker speaks, as Israelis protest in Tel Aviv in December 2024 and show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023, attack. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

She asked those guarding her son to show her the video, including a message for Matan.

“My Matan, mom is on the way together with Ilana, Natalie, Shani, and an entire country,” she said.

“We fight every day to bring you back. Hold on, you will get out of there and return to us. We are all fighting for you.”

Einav’s message to President Trump

“President Trump, please, do everything in your power,” Einav said, addressing the president.

The Israeli government must bring back all the sons who remain in Hamas captivity, otherwise the war will not end. It's time to put an end to this nightmare.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

She finished the video by saying in both Hebrew and Arabic, “Please keep him safe for me.”