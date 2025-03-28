Man killed by passing vehicle while helping victim of separate car accident

A man in his 30s was killed, and three other people were injured at the scene of a car crash near the Holon Interchange in the early hours of Friday, Israel's emergency response service Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

The man and an additional pedestrian who was seriously injured were hit by a vehicle after they had attempted to provide help at the scene of the Route 4 crash in which three people were moderately injured, MDA said, citing eyewitness.

The man, in his 30s, was unconscious and suffered from severe injuries. Paramedics were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Paramedics at the scene

MDA paramedics transferred the pedestrian and the two other victims, who were in moderate condition, to the Shamir Medical Center. Magen David Adom teams at the scene of the car accident on Route 4 near the Holon Interchange. March 28, 2025. (credit: Magen David Adom)

Paramedics Dov Shahor and Nissim Sharvit recounted seeing "two pedestrians lying unconscious by the roadside near the scene of a car accident involving two private vehicles. Bystanders at the scene said that during the accident, the pedestrians approached to help the injured and were struck by a passing vehicle.

"They sustained very severe injuries, and one of them had no pulse and was not breathing. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately, his injuries were critical, and we were forced to pronounce him dead."