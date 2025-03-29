Starved and tormented: Ohad Ben Ami shares details of 491 days in Hamas captivity

"We received two meals a day that amounted to 700 calories at best," former hostage Ohad Ben Ami said as he went into detail on his hunger and sickness during captivity on N12's Friday Studio show, speaking on conditions he was held in along with five other hostages.

"Most of our time was spent trying to guess what we would get to eat when it would happen, whether we would get a whole pita for each person or just half, whether there would also be a cup of rice, whether we got leftovers from our captors," Ben Ami recounted.

He noted that he and the other hostages didn't know when they would next get food or if they would have to save some for the next day. They would also divide the food evenly among the six of them.

Ben Ami, 56, also described the sickness that was spread among the hostages. "When someone is sick - everyone is sick." Noting the lack of medicine, he added that diarrhea and stomach upsets were common among the six of them.

"Everything was contagious and exhausting because we lost fluids - and there were several cases where we lost consciousness due to high fever," he shared.

He said the other hostages with him during his time in the enclave included Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana. "I know exactly what they're going through. And the truth is, when I was there, they were kind of my children," he shared. "I told them that as soon as I got out - it would take a week or two and they would be released."

The two, however, are still held captive, and Hamas published a propaganda video of them last Monday, where they were seen sitting on the floor, looking pale. Bohbot's wife, Rivka, said "That's not my husband's face. I saw anger. I didn't feel it was just what Hamas told him to say; he was speaking from the heart." Ohad Ben Ami addresses a rally at Hostages Square, February 15, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Spending most of his time in tunnels, Ben Ami was released from Hamas captivity in early February after being held by the terrorist organization for 491 days. He was released alongside Or Levy and Eli Sharabi. The three were transferred to the Red Cross after being forced to stand on a stage in Deir al-Baleh in central Gaza.

Continuing to speak on his captivity, he said on the N12 program they were "30 meters underground, in six meters of concrete and sand without air to breathe. We slept close together on a thin, damp, and wet mattress, with the same blanket that had been used as a sheet for over a year."

The released hostage then went into detail on how "insects in the tunnel would get into our noses, mouths, ears, and everywhere else possible." He noted that they were only allowed to shower once every few weeks in "cold, salty water" and that they each wore the same set of clothes the entire time.

Ben Ami's psychological torture and release

Ben Ami recounted how his captors told him the Israeli government "does not want a deal and does not want to end the fighting.

"We were told that our army is looking for us in order to kill us so that Hamas will not pay a price for us," he explained, noting that he and the other hostages knew at first it was psychological terrorism, but began believing that their captors were telling the truth as time passed on.

What gave Ben Ami and the others hope was watching the thousands of demonstrators in Israel calling for a hostage release deal, N12 reported.

When Ben Ami was released, his daughters, Yulie, Ella, and Natalie, reunited with their father at Ichilov Hospital. He was initially abducted alongside his wife Raz, who was freed in the November deal.

Since his release, Ben Ami has traveled the world and still advocates for the release of the 59 remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, N12 reported.

Last Wednesday, he also met with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as part of an official visit of former hostages to the Bundestag.

Gadi Zaig, Sam Halpern, Danielle Greyman-Kennard, and Uri Sela contributed to this report.