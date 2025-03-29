Israel's Foreign Ministry slams Erdogan for condemning Israel's Beirut strike

Israel's Foreign Ministry slammed Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a Saturday statement for condemning Israel's strike in Beirut on Friday.

"While violently oppressing his own citizens and carrying out mass arrests of his political opponents, Erdogan dares to preach lofty values to the international community," the statement read.

"In Erdogan's Turkey, there is no justice, no law, and no freedom. Israel has no need for Erdogan's absurd moralistic speeches. Israel is acting to defend itself and its citizens from real threats and actual attacks — and it will continue to do so," the statement concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that Israel's strike on Beirut was a violation of the ceasefire agreement Israel holds with Lebanon.

"These attacks have once again exposed Israel's flagrant disregard for international law and its ongoing threat to the region's security and stability. The international community must stand united against Israel's efforts to create a perpetual state of conflict in the region," the statement read. A person carries a Turkish flag as people take part in a protest against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as part of a corruption investigation, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 24, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

Turkey has been embroiled in protests following the imprisonment of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival. These have been the largest demonstrations Turkey has seen in over a decade.

Condemnation of Beirut strike

On Friday, both the French and Lebanese presidents condemned Israel's strike as well. French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes were "unacceptable" and a violation of the ceasefire.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that they "reject any attack on Lebanon or any suspicious, malicious attempt to return Lebanon to the cycle of violence."

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, also commented on the strike, saying that the firing across the southern border on Friday was "deeply concerning."