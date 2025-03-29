Security Cabinet to meet Saturday evening to discuss Gaza protests, hostage talks

The Security Cabinet is set to discuss developments Gaza on Saturday evening, addressing several issues. In addition to discussing proposals for a hostage deal, ministers are also expected to receive an intelligence briefing on the recent protests by Gaza residents against Hamas, which have taken place in several locations across Gaza in recent days.

“Israel is certainly considering the possibility that these protests are a deception tactic by Hamas and that the terrorist organization orchestrated them to create a false impression that its rule is collapsing,” an Israeli official said.

“At the same time, the scenario of an authentic protest by residents against Hamas is also being considered, in light of the renewed fighting and the lack of humanitarian aid,” the official added.

“Hamas operatives, who in the past prevented any expression of dissent or protest from the residents, are now afraid to go out into open areas for fear of being targeted and eliminated.

The picture will become clearer soon. In the meantime, all possibilities are being considered,” the Israeli official noted. Hamas terrorists seen in Gaza City, February 28, 2025. (credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Meanwhile, Hamas is working aggressively to suppress the wave of protests that has recently emerged against its rule in the Strip, using a variety of intimidation and deterrence methods.

Reports from Hamas-affiliated media in Gaza indicate that six Palestinians, labeled as “collaborators” with Israel, were executed over the weekend.

Simultaneously, Palestinian sources report a systematic pattern of harassment against protest participants—ranging from physical assaults on demonstrators in central Gaza to phone threats directed at their family members.

Progress in Gaza deal negotiations

Additionally, Hamas is reportedly spreading rumors of progress in the ceasefire talks to calm tensions.

This strategy has yielded immediate results—since Friday, no new protests or protest footage have been recorded. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, those same sources insist that “the protests will return even stronger.” It is worth noting that the current lull may also be linked to the end of Ramadan and preparations for the Eid al-Fitr holiday early next week.