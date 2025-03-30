Israel Police arrests four for support of terrorists, incitement on Temple Mount

Israel Police arrested four West Bank residents for incitement and support of terrorism on the Temple Mount and in Jerusalem's Old City over the past week, the police announced on Sunday.

Three of these terror suspects were found to have expressed support for a terror organization, with investigations finding inciting content on their mobile phones, which they had posted online.

Further investigation found that one suspect had published photos of terrorists holding weapons and wearing al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades headbands. The same individual also shared videos depicting bus bombings.

Two of the other suspects, residents of the Tulkarm area in their 20s and 30s, shared images of terrorists who had been killed by Israel forces, including a photo of Saleh al-Arouri, who was considered responsible for all Hamas attacks in the West Bank, and was killed in Beirut on January 2, 2024.

A separate incident involving a man in his 60s was also recorded when police received a report that the man was standing in the Dome of the Rock plaza reciting inciting statements while surrounded by a group of youths. Palestinians walk near the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, in September 2024. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

A search of the individual revealed papers that allegedly contained the inciting content that he read aloud.

'The knights of al-Quds'

Among these were statements such as "We are defending the homeland; we are the knights of al-Quds (Jerusalem)," police stated.

His phone also contained photos of terrorists that he had published online, police added.

The individual was arrested and taken in for questioning.