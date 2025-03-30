Friend of Netanyahu's advisor arranged meetings with senior Israeli officials for Qatari lobbyists

Meetings between Qatari lobbyists and senior Israeli officials were arranged by Ariel Shafir, a former employee of Srulik Einhorn’s PR firm Perception and close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's advisor Jonathan Urich, multiple sources told Walla on Sunday.

Walla has learned that lobbyists Jay Footlik and Gil Birger, who represent Qatar's interests in Israel, have been meeting with high-ranking Israeli officials through Shafir's arrangements. Several months ago, there was even an attempt to secure a meeting between the lobbyists and a senior government minister.

Footlik and Birger gained public attention following reports by Channel 12, Channel 13, and Kan News that revealed they had been paying the salary of Netanyahu's advisor, Eli Feldstein, despite their role representing Qatari interests.

Shafir's name was recently removed from Perception's website, though it remains visible in internet archives. He reportedly has close ties to the Likud party. He serves as an advisor to the Bitchonistim (Security Experts), a group of former senior IDF officers who support positions aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Shafir is also involved with the civilian public relations team.

These revelations raise questions about Urich's previous claims. Just two weeks ago, his defense attorney Amit Hadad stated: "Urich has no idea who Gil Birger is—he has never spoken with him or met him." Given Shafir's close relationship with Urich and their professional connection, this denial has come under scrutiny. Eli Feldstein, a suspect in Qatargate, arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, March 11, 2025 (credit: YEHOSHUA YOSEF/FLASH90)

Shafir has not been asked to provide testimony

Another question emerging from these connections is why police investigators have not called Shafir to provide open testimony in the "Qatargate" investigation. This process would allow someone not under investigation to share potentially relevant information.

Shafir, Urich, Footlik, and Birger all declined a request from Walla to comment.