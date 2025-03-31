Dee family dedicates MDA ambulances to sisters, mother murdered in terror attack

A ceremony dedicating three new ambulances to members of the Dee family who were killed in a terror attack two years ago was held last week in Jerusalem, Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Sunday.

Each ambulance is dedicated to Lucy, Maia, and Rina Dee, respectively. These family members were murdered in a shooting attack in April 2023 at the Hamra junction in the Jordan Valley. The daughters, Maia and Rina, died at the scene, and the mother, Lucy, succumbed to her wounds three days later.

Rabbi Leo Dee, the family father, his daughter Keren, his parents, his sister, and other relatives attended the ceremony.

Representatives of Israeli Friends of MDA, senior MDA officials, volunteers, and staff were also in attendance.

One of the ambulances will be stationed in the Efrat Regional Council, where they lived, with the other two being deployed in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, respectively, MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller confirmed. Rabbi Leo Dee (center) addresses relatives and MDA staff at the dedication of three ambulances donated in memory of his murdered wife and daughters, March 2025. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

The ambulances were funded by an "anonymous benefactor through the MDA Friends Association in Israel." Heller added.

Comments during the ceremony

During the ceremony, Leo Dee commented that "Tisha B’Av is the saddest day of the year, but it is also the day when the Messiah is said to be born, teaching us that from our greatest suffering comes our greatest salvation. The donor and MDA have created an incredible path to redemption, and we thank them from the depths of our hearts."

"I wish to express our deepest gratitude to the anonymous donor, who, through the Israeli Friends of MDA, made the donation of these three ambulances possible in memory of the Dee family daughters, who were brutally murdered by terrorists." MDA Director-General Eli Bin said.

"These ambulances will join our teams working day and night to save lives, and with great hope, they will also help bring new life into the world. May their memory be a blessing,” Bin added.