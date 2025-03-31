Yesha council delegation visits UAE in historic first

In a historic milestone, top leaders from Israel’s Yesha Council traveled to the United Arab Emirates, engaging with government officials, business figures, and influencers. The delegation, coordinated by Rabbi Matanya Yadid, Head of the Sifra Center, included Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz, Har Hevron Regional Council Head Eliram Azulay, and CEO Omer Rahamim, attended an Iftar dinner at the residence of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi III, a senior member of the UAE’s Federal National Council.

“A new world order requires new alliances and out-of-the-box thinking,” said Ganz. “Our visit to the UAE is proof of the regional shift and the need for fresh thinking.” The delegation engaged in discussions on economic and political cooperation. Ganz emphasized that "cooperation between nations, based on mutual respect and recognition of reality, is key to strengthening our communities and securing a strong future for both countries." Louai Al Sharif, Saudi social media influencer and Israel supporter, with Yisrael Ganz, Chairman of the Yesha Council and Head of the Binyamin Regional Council. (Credit: YESHA COUNCIL)

Azulay highlighted the significance of the visit, saying, “It was incredible to meet leaders who share our fight against Hamas, Hezbollah, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Iran. These leaders are not afraid to speak openly about the dangers of the Palestinian Authority’s education system, which promotes hatred.”

The visit signals growing ties between the UAE and Judea and Samaria leaders, with both sides seeing opportunities to implement the Abraham Accords further. Ganz called it “a first step toward fruitful collaborations that will benefit the entire region.”