Netanyahu: Urich, Feldstein were 'held hostage' in Qatargate probe

Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich were held “hostages” by police, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement referencing the ongoing Qatargate investigation into his aides.

Netanyahu said that after he was asked to give testimony, he cleared his schedule in order to ”give testimony now, not to wait even a moment.”

Police investigators had requested four hours for the investigation but had “run out of questions” after an hour.

“The investigators took a one-and-a-half-hour break and came back for ten minutes. I said to them – give me materials, show me something, and they had nothing to show, and I was astounded,” Netanyahu said. (L to R): Eli Feldstein, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yonatan Urich (illustration). (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90, Canva, gettyimages, Noya Aronson, YEHOSHUA YOSEF/FLASH90)

'Political witch hunt'

Calling the investigation “political,” Netanyahu said, adding Urich and Feldstein's lives were “ruined” over nothing.

The investigation was a “political witch hunt” intended to prevent the firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and topple a “prime minister from the Right,” Netanyahu said.

"Prime Minister — you are simply out of touch," National Unity head Benny Gantz shared on X/Twitter shortly after.

"Our hostages, who were kidnapped on your watch — they’re not the ones who worked with Qatar during wartime and were delayed one day for questioning, but people who have been languishing in enemy tunnels for 542 days," Gantz said.

ראש הממשלה,בזמן שאתה מפנה את זמנך לחקירות, 59 חטופות וחטופים סופרים שניות.בני הערובה שלנו, שנחטפו במשמרת שלך - הם לא אלו שעבדו עם קטאר בזמן מלחמה ועוכבו יום אחד לחקירה, אלא אנשים שנמקים אצל האויב במנהרות כבר 542 ימים.ראש הממשלה - אתה פשוט מנותק.מגיע לעם הזה מנהיג שיפנה את כל… — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) March 31, 2025

"This nation deserves a leader who clears their entire schedule, summons the negotiation team, and gives them one mission: a deal to bring back all the hostages," the National Unity leader said, adding, "for the hostages — time has run out. Make time for them."