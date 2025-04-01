Israel warns: Heightened risk of terror threats for Israelis abroad ahead of spring vacations

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) issued on Tuesday a public assessment of terrorist threats against Israelis abroad, ahead of spring vacations.

The NSC said the assessment is intended to raise awareness among Israeli travelers regarding the threats they may face in various destinations worldwide.

The assessment focuses on key trends in global terrorist activity that may constitute a risk to citizens abroad.

Iranian threat

The NSC notes that Iran remains the primary cause of global terrorism, both directly and through its terror proxies.

"Iran continues to use terrorist operations as a central policy tool and as retaliation for strikes against senior Iranian, Hezbollah, and Hamas officials in the context of war in Gaza."

The assessment notes that myriad Iranian-in-origin terror plots have been thwarted around the world, including attempted attacks on Israel's embassies in Sweden and Belgium, as well as various cyber or online attacks.

The NSC also highlights Iran's terror recruitment efforts, involving reaching out to Israeli citizens under false pretenses (business ventures or impersonations) both in Israel and abroad to "lure them into situations where they could be harmed or kidnapped."

Hamas listed as a threat abroad

Hamas is also listed as one of the threats to Israelis and Jews abroad. The NSC stated that it expects an increase in attempted terror attacks by Hamas, given its weakened position in Gaza.

It mentioned various foiled Hamas plots abroad since the beginning of the war on October 7, including in countries such as Denmark, Germany, Bulgaria, and Sweden.

"The organization is expected to persist in its efforts to attack Israeli and Jewish targets abroad," NSC noted.

Islamist groups

Other Islamist and jihadist groups have also increased their activities abroad, including ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Shabab, and others, particularly in Europe, NSC continued.

The assessment also predicted an increase in terror activity from these groups, given the resumption of fighting in Gaza.

"These threats may come from organized groups or lone-wolf attackers," it added, while noting the recent surge in attacks by ISIS operatives in Europe and North America and the group's calls for supporters to attack Jewish and Israeli targets worldwide.

NSC listed several ISIS-inspired or led attacks, including the terrorist who rammed into New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans; multiple vehicular attacks in Germany; a stabbing incident in Austria; synagogue arson and planned bombing attacks on Jewish sites in Australia; and several firebombing and shooting incidents targeted synagogues and Jewish schools in Canada.

According to NSC, global jihadist activity remains highly concentrated in Africa (especially the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, and parts of Central Africa), the Middle East, and Asia (notably Afghanistan, the southern Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kashmir in India, and parts of Indonesia).

Egypt and the Sinai Peninsula

The NSC added that the Sinai Peninsula remains a "high-risk area for terrorist activity."

It acknowledged the area has received fewer Israeli tourists that previous years, but that nevertheless, it is still a visitor attraction and one that is classified as a Level 4 travel warning (Severe Threat). All travel to Sinai should be avoided, NSC added.

Rise in antisemitism

Separately from the terrorist threat abroad, the NSC noted the surge in antisemitic hate crimes and attacks on Jews and Israelis worldwide.

These attacks have arisen through both coordinated efforts and lone-wolf assaults, with notable incidents including the attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in Amsterdam last November.

The bottom line?

The high motivation and activity of terrorist groups (Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and global jihadists) to carry out attacks against Israelis and Jews abroad remain unchanged, the NSC stated.

"Additionally, the heightened atmosphere of hostility toward Israelis and Jews due to the war continues to drive threats from lone-wolf attackers and independent terror cells."

As a result, the NSC urges Israeli citizens to exercise caution when traveling abroad and to check the latest travel warnings before booking flights. It asked travelers to adhere to the NSC’s recommendations based on the risk level of their destination.

The list of travel warnings for Israelis across the world, along with recommendations for conduct in countries with different risk levels, is updated continuously and accessible to the public 24/7 via the NSC’s travel warning website and a dedicated hotline (+972-2-6667444).