'Post' editor Zvika Klein named as journalist questioned by police in Qatargate investigation

Zvika Klein, The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief, was named Tuesday as the journalist who was questioned by police on Monday as part of the investigation into actions by aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein.

During Klein’s testimony as a witness, he was cautioned but the nature of any allegations against him have not been specified.

Last year, Klein visited Qatar at the direct invitation of the Gulf state’s government and he wrote a series of articles for the Post on his meetings with officials following his return.

Klein previously denied acquaintance with Feldstein

In response to a Channel 13 report last month that Feldstein had arranged his visit to Qatar, Klein posted on X/Twitter that he had no acquaintance with Feldstein prior to his trip and he only had contact with him after his return from Qatar, to coordinate TV interviews for him about the visit on Channels 12 and 13. Eli Feldstein, a suspect in Qatargate, arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court, March 11, 2025 (credit: YEHOSHUA YOSEF/FLASH90)

Klein, who is currently barred by police from speaking about the issue, has not specified how he came into contact with Feldstein or whether he even knew that Feldstein was working for Netanyahu.