NSC source to 'Post': Hamas is becoming increasingly dominant in foreign arena

Hamas is emerging as a growing threat abroad, especially when compared to the past, a source at the National Security Council told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

The remark came as the NSC issued its public assessment of threats against Israelis abroad, ahead of the spring and summer travel season, with Iran remaining the primary cause of global terrorism, both directly and through its proxies.

Overall, the report noted how Hamas is intensifying its efforts for attacks abroad, there has been an increase in antisemitic incidents globally, and that Iran remains a central sponsor of terrorism.

The assessment is intended to raise awareness among Israeli travelers regarding the threats they may face in destinations worldwide, the NSC said. The assessment focuses on key trends in global terrorist activity that may constitute a risk to citizens abroad.

Following the fighting in Gaza, Hamas has stepped up its efforts for attacks abroad, and the NSC estimates that these attempts will only increase, it said. Since the beginning of the war, Hamas infrastructure has been uncovered in countries such as Denmark, Germany, Bulgaria, and Sweden, where it planned to target Israeli interests.

“With all due respect, Hamas abroad is still not Iran, but it is certainly significant,” the source from the NSC told the Post. “In the past, it had intentions and desires to act abroad, and in the last year, it has expanded its activities there.” A person burns an Israeli flag as Iranians take part in the annual al-Quds Day in Tehran, Iran, March 28, 2025 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Hamas's activities abroad

According to the source, the reason Hamas has become more dominant abroad is due to difficulties it faces in other arenas, including Gaza and the West Bank.

“At any given moment, we see Hamas’s activities abroad – and like any actor operating overseas, it is seeking opportunities and countries, sometimes depending on intelligence and operatives.”

The NSC urges Israelis to act with caution and responsibility when traveling abroad, recommending that they check travel warnings before their trips and follow security guidelines.