Israel launches anti-racism program in schools and youth sports

A new joint project will be launched by the Justice Ministry and Education Ministry to attack the growing rate of racism in education systems and on sports fields, the Justice Ministry announced in a press release.

The initiative will focus mainly on Middle School students and youth soccer teams across Israel.

In cooperation with the Education Ministry, the Government Unit for Coordinating the Struggle Against Racism in the Justice Ministry will be leading the initial phase which will include an interactive and emotional workshop that will be held on combating racism and "promoting equality in society."

The workshops will take place in five middle schools and elementary schools across Israel and are designed to "raise awareness, foster open dialogue, and equip students with tools to identify and address racism in their personal and community environments."

The program is expected to expand in the upcoming school year to an additional 22 schools.

The Government Unit for Coordinating the Struggle Against Racism conducted several anti-racism workshops last year in the youth departments of Premier League soccer clubs, including Maccabi Haifa, Hapoel Beersheba, and Beitar Jerusalem.

'Fight against racism is not sectoral or gender issue'

"The fight against racism is not a sectoral or gender issue - it is a shared societal mission rooted in our collective aspiration for justice and equality," Itamar Donenfeld, Director General of the Justice Ministry said. "The Justice Ministry is committed to leading real change in this area, and this joint initiative with the Education Ministry is another important step in the right direction.

"Through education, awareness, and youth empowerment, we can give the next generation the tools they need to stand against racism and help build a more inclusive and equitable society. I would like to thank Meir Shimoni, Director General of the Education Ministry, for his partnership in advancing this initiative and Attorney Tziki Strassberg-Deal, head of the Unit for the Prevention of Racism, for her dedicated work and her efforts to bring many partners into this important cause."

"Combating racism is an integral part of our educational responsibility to shape an inclusive and equal society," Shimshoni said. "This initiative is another important step in a series of efforts we are advancing in this area. I welcome the collaboration with the Justice Ministry and the Government Unit for the Fight Against Racism - tackling this issue requires a systemic, continuous, and united approach."