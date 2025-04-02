Hebrew University's centennial: Einstein's legacy and the guardian of a scientific icon

When your university has produced multiple Nobel Prize winners, Israeli prime ministers, and influential global figures across every field imaginable, there is good reason to be proud.

However, all this pales in comparison to the pride that the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, celebrating its 100th anniversary this week, holds for one of its founding members and the bequeather of his personal library and works - Albert Einstein.

In the heart of Hebrew Uni’s Givat Ram campus, nestled among shelves lined with books spanning history, philosophy, and culture, lies an extraordinary witness to one of the 20th century's greatest minds. Einstein's intellectual legacy finds its eternal home at the Hebrew University, a story of scholarly passion, political commitment, and a profound connection to Jewish identity.

The Albert Einstein Archives, housing over 80,000 documents, many in Einstein's own handwriting, reveal a man far more complex and interesting than the iconic physicist the world knows. "Einstein was not just a scientist," explained professor, Academic Head of the Einstein Archive and former university president, Prof. Hanoch Gutfreund, to The Jerusalem Post. “He was a global citizen deeply committed to justice, learning, and the Jewish people's aspirations."

Einstein's journey to becoming a cornerstone of the Hebrew University began in the tumultuous early 20th century. As antisemitism rose in Germany post-WWI, he found himself increasingly drawn to the Zionist movement. In 1919, he joined a cause that would define much of his later life - supporting the establishment of a world-class research institution in Jerusalem. The Albert Einstein Archive at the Hebrew University houses over 80,000 documents, many in Einstein's own handwriting, including his will and the special and general theories of relativity. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A cultural renaissance in Jerusalem

His commitment was more than symbolic. Working closely with future Israeli president Chaim Weizmann, Einstein advocated for a university that would prioritize research over mass education. This vision was radical for its time - a research-first approach that would eventually shape the institution's global reputation.

The university's founding document, preserved in the archives, speaks to a broader mission. It wasn't just about academic excellence but about creating a "spiritual direction" for the Jewish people. Einstein saw this as more than an educational project - it was a cultural renaissance.

His personal library, now part of the university's collection, tells a remarkable story. Far from a typical scientist's bookshelf, it includes first editions of the Encyclopedia Judaica, volumes on philosophy, and correspondence with global leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. Books on Everest sit alongside treatises on Jewish history, reflecting Einstein's voracious intellectual appetite.

However, Einstein's connection ran deeper than academic interest. His Jewish identity, he often explained, wasn't rooted in religious observance but in core principles: the pursuit of justice inspired by prophetic traditions and the love of learning for its own sake, along with a belief in the Jewish national identity..

This commitment was tested repeatedly. When the Nazis rose to power, Einstein was already in the United States. Warned not to return to Germany, he used his global platform to speak out against antisemitism and advocate for nuclear disarmament. His personal papers reveal a man who saw science as a tool for human understanding, not just technological advancement.

A guest lecture at the campus in 1923 before the university opened became legendary. Delivered mostly in French, with an introduction in Hebrew, and with 2,000 attendees packed into the hall, it was more than a scientific presentation - it was a moment of cultural significance. Newspapers of the time described hearing "the wings of the angels of history" in that room.

The university's archivists see their role as more than preservation. "We have a responsibility," Gutfreund stated, "to ensure Einstein's legacy isn't just remembered, but understood in its full complexity."

That complexity is evident in documents revealing Einstein's prolific correspondence - up to eight handwritten letters in a single day to scientists, politicians, and ordinary citizens. He was a global citizen who believed in a world government, in nuclear disarmament, and in the power of intellectual exchange.

His bequest to the Hebrew University wasn't monetary. Instead, he gifted something far more valuable - his intellectual legacy. Over 80,000 documents, many in his own hand, became a bridge between scientific brilliance and cultural memory.

This unique and invaluable collection includes Einstein’s will as well as both the special and the general Theories of Relativity - theories that changed the world and still influence us in our daily lives.

“His general theory of relativity is the source of everything we know about the universe,” Gutfreund told the Post. “Such concepts as blackholes, gravitational waves, the expanding universe, all these concepts follow from these 46 pages,” he expanded as he held the pages before him.

"It is a revolutionary understanding of time and space.”

Today, as visitors enter the university's archives, they encounter more than historical documents. They witness the story of a man who saw science, culture, and human rights as interconnected pursuits. Einstein's library and papers are a reminder of one of the true geniuses of all time.

The university is in the midst of constructing a new building for the archives, to be known as Beit Einstein. A cornerstone was placed before October 7, but construction has been paused due to the war.

“We intend to build a house that will act as a museum. We do not call it a museum but Beit Einstein because it reflects his identity, something more personal than just a museum,” Gutfreund told the Post. “Then the archives will have a permanent home which will be open to the general public.”

The Hebrew University has become more than an academic institution. It is the custodian of Einstein's multifaceted legacy - a place where scientific revolution meets cultural preservation, where a personal collection becomes a global narrative.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges Einstein foresaw - nuclear threats, cultural misunderstandings, the need for global cooperation - his archives remain a powerful, timely reminder of intellectual courage and human potential.

“We have the rights for everything that Einstein represented,” Gutfreund expounded. “In this way, we are the eternal home of his heritage, and we share it with the whole world.”

If Hebrew University is the home of Einstein’s heritage, Gutfreund is the gatekeeper and the guardian of some of history’s most important works.