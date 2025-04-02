WATCH: From the firing of the Shin Bet head to 'Qatargate' - What's happening with Israeli politics

Protests broke out around Israel after the announcement of the impending firing of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar, and continued as Israel returned to striking in Gaza and the government held a vote of no confidence in Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

At the same time, the Shin Bet investigation into the 'Qatargate' affair continued as two aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were arrested for allegedly receiving payment from Qatari officials, The Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Zvika Klein was questioned and put on house arrest, and Gil Birger was also named as one of those investigated.

Breaking down the facts

The Post's political correspondent Eliav Breuer sat down with domestic affairs and economics correspondent Eve Young to explain what is going on in the Israeli political scene and what it means for Israelis.

He will explain Bar's firing and how it connects to the vote of no confidence in Baharav-Miara and the contentious judicial overhaul. He will break down Qatargate and where the money trail leads, and he will explain whether or not the protests will make a difference.