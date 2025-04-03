Netanyahu says Qatar bribed Shin Bet, agency refutes accusations

Qatar bribed the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) by bringing agency chief Ronen Bar to the 2022 World Cup held in Doha, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video shared on Wednesday.

The remarks came amid the ongoing investigation into the Qatargate case, which investigates alleged ties between the Prime Minister’s Office employees and Qatar.

In his statement, Netanyahu claimed that Bar had praised Qatar on multiple occasions, along with opposition head Yair Lapid and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz.

Bar had lauded Qatar, Netanyahu claimed, after he had visited the country for the hostage-ceasefire negotiations held in the country, saying on repeated occasions "what a positive role they are carrying out."

The prime minister also claimed Bar had been invited to the honor booth during the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. "And I'm told such an honor booth is worth thousand of dollars, some say even tens of thousands of dollars." (L-R): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu, spokesman Yonatan Urich and former aide Eli Feldstein (illustrative) (credit: Canva, FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

"So Qatar is a complex country and not a simple country, but it is not a hostile country, and many praise it."

He then accused investigators of berating his aide, Yonathan Urich, who is currently under investigation to ultimately get to him.

"We all know, you know why they are doing this, first to prevent the firing of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, whom the government decided unanimously to fire and always to bring down a government from the Right." Israel's public broadcaster KAN later cited the Shin Bet as saying in response to Netanyahu's allegations, noting that both Bar and Mossad chief Ronen Barnea had visited Qatar during the World Cup for a "professional work trip," with security personnel and Netanyahu's approval "to closely monitor the organizations' activities and the protection of Israelis in the area from terrorist threats."

As part of such preparations, "work meetings were held with professionals and senior officials, some of which took place—at the hosts' request—at the football stadium where the games were held." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The agency further noted that there was no attendance at games; rather, meetings were held at the Doha stadium.

"Any attempt to portray it otherwise is entirely unfounded."

On Tuesday, police extended the detention of two Netanyahu aides, Urich and Eli Feldstein.

Appointment of Shin Bet chief

Earlier in March, Netanyahu announced his decision to remove Bar from his post prior to the end of his tenure. The government approved the move unanimously, with Bar's tenure set to end on April 10.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu rescinded his initial choice for agency chief, V.-adm. (ret.) Eli Sharvit.

Sarah Ben-Nun contributed to this report.