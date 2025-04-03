Jerusalem Marathon: What are the traffic changes, road closures announced?

Tens of thousands of runners from across the country and the world are set to participate in the Jerusalem Marathon on Friday.

The city has announced the traffic arrangements for the marathon.

Street closures

Ben-Zvi and Ruppin boulevards will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. until the end of the event, which is expected to be at around 2 p.m.

The following streets will also be closed to traffic from 4:30 a.m.: Hebrew University Campus; Natanel Lorch; Zusman; Kaplan; Bezalel; Ben Yehuda; Shmu’el HaNagid; Tchernichovsky; Fichman; Hapalmach; Aza; Hanassi; Keren HaYesod; Agron; King George; Hatzanhanim; George Adam Smith; Lehi; Martin Buber; Binyamin Maza; Churchill; Kariv; Hativat Jerusalem; King David; Eliyahu Shama; Emile Botta; Jabotinsky; Molkho; Marcus; Dubnov; Segen Cohen; Emek Refaim; David Remez; Yanovsky; Yehuda; Pierre Koenig; Elazar HaModai; Kovshei Katamon; Rabbi Herzog; Zalman Shneor; and Yehoshua Yavin.

Also, Rabin Blvd; Haim Bar-Lev Blvd; Chaim Hazaz Blvd; Harakevet Road; Bethlehem Road; Hebron Road; Jaffa Gate; Zion Gate; the American Patriarchate; and Sacher Park. Participants run during the Jerusalem Winner Marathon, on March 17, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Traffic on the streets adjacent to the race tracks is also expected to be disrupted.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will be enforced along Ben-Zvi and Mevaker Hamedina streets from Thursday, April 3, at 4 p.m. until the end of the event. Any vehicles parked along the routes of the tracks will not be able to exit until the routes are reopened at the end of the event.

Parking lots at the national museums and government compound will only be permitted for use by race participants.

Public transportation

In addition to the regular trains operating between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem - Yitzhak Navon - train traffic will be increased in accordance with the number of visitors attending the event. The regular train number 6709, which usually arrives at Jerusalem - Yitzhak Navon at 05:25, will have additional stops at the Tel Aviv HaShalom and Tel Aviv Hagana stations.

During the marathon, there will be changes in public transportation lines for the buses. Information on the alternative routes of the lines affected by the blocked roads is available on the Jerusalem Marathon website.

The light rail will operate in two sections: Neve Ya'akov North - Ammunition Hill and Jerusalem Central Station - Hadassah Ein Kerem, in both directions. There will be no service between Jerusalem Central Station and Ammunition Hill.

The following buses will be run between Ammunition Hill and Jerusalem Central Station: 25, 45, 66, 66a, 65, 68.

Shuttles

There will be a free shuttle service operating from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. for marathon participants to be able to get to Sacher Park and back. The pick-up will be from the East Stand Plaza at Teddy Stadium, and the drop-off will be in the area of Sacher Park along Burg Street (near the national parking lot). At the drop-off point, the shuttles will wait to return the runners to the starting point.

Main roads remaining open

Certain main roads will still remain accessible during the marathon.

North - Uzi Narkiss Blvd; Highway 9; Golda Meir Blvd; and Eshkol Blvd.Center - the entrance to the city; Herzl Blvd; Begin South/North Blvd; and Bar Ilan/Yirmiyahu intersection.South - Dov Yosef Road, Golomb intersection, and Ein Kerem Street.This year, the Jerusalem Marathon will be marked by a salute to the IDF, security and rescue forces, and will include six categories: a full marathon (42.2 km.); a half marathon (21.1 km.); 10 km.; 5 km.; a family race (1.7 km.); and a community race (800 m.).

The marathon will pass through iconic monuments and sites in the capital, such as the Israel Museum, the Supreme Court, the President’s Residence, the Old City walls, the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, and Sultan’s Pool.