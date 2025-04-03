Katz: Duma village riots 'not defined as terrorism'

The torching of homes and vehicles carried out by Israelis in the Palestinian village of Duma in the West Bank on Tuesday cannot be defined as terrorism, Defense Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio reporter Doron Kadosh on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the military said some 30 masked men, believed to be Jewish residents from the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council area, entered the village, torching property.

Security forces arrived at the scene, causing the masked men to flee. The military subsequently noted that "violent friction subsequently developed between Israeli and Palestinian civilians inside Duma."

The military is currently investigating the incident.

When asked about his January decision to cancel the administrative detention order against Jews in the West Bank, Katz stated he had made the right move. View of cars and a house of Palestinians that was burned during the night by unknown attackers, in the village of Duma, in the West Bank, May 12, 2024; illustrative. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

At the time, Katz noted, “In the current climate, where Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria face significant threats of Palestinian terrorism, supported by the Iranian axis of evil seeking to establish a terror front against Israel, and where international sanctions unfairly target settlers and settlement organizations, it is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such a severe step.”

Administrative detainees are placed in detention without trial for reasons pertaining to the security of the state or the public. They can be held without trial and for varying amounts of time, which can be extended by the state.

Katz said that when there are suspicions of criminal activity, those responsible can and should be prosecuted.

Condemning terrorism

But “if no criminal charges can be brought, other preventive measures must be employed that do not involve administrative detention,” he said.

"I unequivocally condemn any acts of violence against Palestinians and taking the law into one's own hands."

Efrat Forsher and Anna Barsky contributed to this report.